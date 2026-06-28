What Did Huma Qureshi Say After Watching Yash’s Toxic? Her Review Will Excite Fans

While Huma Qureshi is busy promoting her gangster revenge thriller Baby Do Die Do, the actress has managed to drop a bombshell regarding another equally hyped film that she is a part of. In the first look poster of Yash’s big budget action flick titled ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups,’ Huma Qureshi made her debut as Elizabeth. But before the film hits screens, Huma has already watched a special screening of the film.

Here is what the KGF superstar fan base wanted to hear from her.

What Did Huma Qureshi Say About Her First Look at Toxic?

Speaking in an exclusive interview with AVP Live, Huma admitted that being witness to a cut of 8 to 9-minute sequence layout left her utterly speechless. In a movie made on a whopping budget of ₹800 to ₹850 crore, the visual magnitude is said to be living up to every bit of its expectations.

“I have seen an 8–9-minute cut… and as an actor, I can tell you that I have never seen such visuals,” revealed Huma. “Everyone has their moment to shine… and Yash has really overachieved himself. I think this will be the biggest treat that Yash fans will have. It will definitely blow your mind away.”

Huma also revealed that the rapport of the star-laden cast, which comprises big names like Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth, is entirely devoid of egos. Every actor, according to Huma, knows that they have done “killed it” in their scenes.

How Has Working With Yash Changed Her Perspective?

While it goes without saying that Yash has attained super-stardom across India as “Rocky Bhai”, Huma shared that working with him in the sets of the film directed by Geetu Mohandas has given her a new-found appreciation for his skill.

“As you know it’s very easy when you look at a person from outside and you think, ‘Look at his mass following’. But when you see how he works, it totally changes the whole game. When you see somebody doing his work and how he does his work, I have learned a lot from them,” Huma mentioned.

When Is The Official Toxic Release Date?

After managing through a number of delays in distribution, changes in production, and the shifting of overseas release dates, Toxic’s producers have finally secured its definite theatrical date of release on June 21, 2026.

A joint project by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the action-packed thriller is now definite to be released in theatres worldwide on August 26, 2026. The team is currently burning the midnight oil in the post-production process so that the end result lives up to the expectations created by Huma’s excellent review.

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