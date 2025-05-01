Home
Thursday, May 1, 2025
  What Did Jackie Shroff Say About Pakistani Celebrities Getting Blocked On Instagram India?

What Did Jackie Shroff Say About Pakistani Celebrities Getting Blocked On Instagram India?

The actor's remarks came shortly after Indian users found the Instagram profiles of several Pakistani stars — including Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Sajal Aly, and Iqra Aziz — blocked in India.

What Did Jackie Shroff Say About Pakistani Celebrities Getting Blocked On Instagram India?

Jackie Shroff shared his thoughts on global unity, Pahalgam terror attack


Veteran actor Jackie Shroff recently attended the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025, where he reflected on pressing global and regional issues.

Addressing the media, Jackie expressed his condolences for the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, which took place on April 22 and claimed 26 lives. “I offer my heartfelt condolences to the families affected by the Pahalgam incident. We all feel the pain,” he said during the event.

Jackie Shroff on Social Media Ban: ‘Let the Government Decide’

The summit occurred amidst growing diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan.

When asked about the ban on Pakistani celebrities’ Instagram accounts in India, Jackie Shroff remained neutral, emphasizing the importance of respecting government policies. “We shouldn’t interfere in government decisions or stir controversy,” he stated.

He further added in Hindi, “Given the current situation, maintaining some distance is appropriate. Until the Prime Minister comments, what can people like us say?”

Pakistani Celebrities Blocked on Indian Social Media

The actor’s remarks came shortly after Indian users found the Instagram profiles of several Pakistani stars — including Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Sajal Aly, and Iqra Aziz — blocked in India.

A message displayed on the platform read, “Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content.”

Government Action in Response to Pahalgam Attack

India’s decision to restrict access to Pakistani entertainers’ social media accounts and YouTube channels is being viewed as part of a larger crackdown following the Pahalgam attack.

The move has sparked debates across both entertainment and political circles about digital boundaries and diplomatic responses in the realm of cultural exchange.

