What Did Kangana Ranaut Say About The CJP Protest Near Parliament? Here’s All You Need To Know

Kangana Ranaut On CJP Protest: Bollywood actor and Lok Sabha MP Kangana Ranaut has once again become the centre of all the attention and the reason is yet again her unapologetic and direct talk. On the opening day of Parliament session, the actor-turned-politician was surrounded by reporters outside the Parliament and was asked about the CJP protest going on in Jantar mantar which was approaching toward the Parliament as well.

Addressing the reporters, Kangana presented a front for the government which has become somewhat of a controversy. She warned the protesters against “arm-twisting” aimed at the government.

“You Cannot Arm-Twist The Government”: What Kangana Said

While addressing media persons outside Parliament, Kangana highlighted her utter disappointment with the continuous interruptions and protests hampering the functioning of Parliament. In response to the demands made by the protesting entities and the Opposition leaders on the issue of dismissal or retention of important functionaries, the actor was very clear that the use of public pressure cannot influence governance.

“Our parliamentary session is so that we can discuss all issues in detail, and the government is held accountable for everything. That is its purpose, and we want the session to proceed… but if they create a ruckus and cause chaos there, as they are doing with this protest, then that is not right,” Kangana stated.

Furthermore, she emphasized on the validity of the electoral mandate and the fact that it is the only those who are elected leaders who have the right to make decisions regarding administration.

“You cannot arm-twist the government into deciding who to sack and who to keep. This arm-twisting is not good. It is the right of the government chosen by the people to decide how to run the government. If you feel so strongly, you should stand for election yourself,” she remarked.

Why Is Parliament Facing Stormy Protests?

Kangana’s harsh criticism came at a time when the Lok Sabha was experiencing chaos immediately after convening for the Monsoon Session. There were aggressive sloganeering by opposition members in the House while protests were being held outside calling for urgent discussion regarding the controversy of NEET-UG 2026 examination paper leak and Ram Mandir donation scam.

Despite constant appeals by the Speaker Om Birla urging members to maintain decorum and conduct business as usual, constant sloganeering led to the adjournment of the House.

How Did The Opposition React To Kangana’s Statements?

Kangana’s outright challenge, asking the demonstrators and opposition leaders to “contest elections”, immediately created political tension.

The opposition leaders responded by stating that public demonstrations and questioning the executive were basic democratic rights and not “arm twisting”.

In view of the fact that the Monsoon Session had just begun, it was clear that the tension between the ruling party and opposition would continue to build over the next few weeks.

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