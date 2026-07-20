LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > What Did Kangana Ranaut Say About The CJP Protest Near Parliament? Here’s All You Need To Know

What Did Kangana Ranaut Say About The CJP Protest Near Parliament? Here’s All You Need To Know

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut lashed out at Opposition leaders and CJP protesters outside Parliament on July 20, 2026. The Mandi MP firmly stated that an elected government will not yield to "arm-twisting" tactics or pressure to decide how to run its administration.

Kangana Ranaut, Image Credits- AFP
Kangana Ranaut, Image Credits- AFP

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-07-20 17:14 IST

Kangana Ranaut On CJP Protest: Bollywood actor and Lok Sabha MP Kangana Ranaut has once again become the centre of all the attention and the reason is yet again her unapologetic and direct talk. On the opening day of Parliament session, the actor-turned-politician was surrounded by reporters outside the Parliament and was asked about the CJP protest going on in Jantar mantar which was approaching toward the Parliament as well.

Addressing the reporters, Kangana presented a front for the government which has become somewhat of a controversy. She warned the protesters against “arm-twisting” aimed at the government.

You Might Be Interested In

“You Cannot Arm-Twist The Government”: What Kangana Said

While addressing media persons outside Parliament, Kangana highlighted her utter disappointment with the continuous interruptions and protests hampering the functioning of Parliament. In response to the demands made by the protesting entities and the Opposition leaders on the issue of dismissal or retention of important functionaries, the actor was very clear that the use of public pressure cannot influence governance.

“Our parliamentary session is so that we can discuss all issues in detail, and the government is held accountable for everything. That is its purpose, and we want the session to proceed… but if they create a ruckus and cause chaos there, as they are doing with this protest, then that is not right,” Kangana stated.

Furthermore, she emphasized on the validity of the electoral mandate and the fact that it is the only those who are elected leaders who have the right to make decisions regarding administration.

“You cannot arm-twist the government into deciding who to sack and who to keep. This arm-twisting is not good. It is the right of the government chosen by the people to decide how to run the government. If you feel so strongly, you should stand for election yourself,” she remarked.

Why Is Parliament Facing Stormy Protests?

Kangana’s harsh criticism came at a time when the Lok Sabha was experiencing chaos immediately after convening for the Monsoon Session. There were aggressive sloganeering by opposition members in the House while protests were being held outside calling for urgent discussion regarding the controversy of NEET-UG 2026 examination paper leak and Ram Mandir donation scam.

Despite constant appeals by the Speaker Om Birla urging members to maintain decorum and conduct business as usual, constant sloganeering led to the adjournment of the House.

How Did The Opposition React To Kangana’s Statements?

Kangana’s outright challenge, asking the demonstrators and opposition leaders to “contest elections”, immediately created political tension.

The opposition leaders responded by stating that public demonstrations and questioning the executive were basic democratic rights and not “arm twisting”.

In view of the fact that the Monsoon Session had just begun, it was clear that the tension between the ruling party and opposition would continue to build over the next few weeks.

ALSO READ: When Is Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi Releasing? Salman Khan Films Shares Official Update Amid Delay Buzz

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Did Kangana Ranaut Say About The CJP Protest Near Parliament? Here’s All You Need To Know
Tags: CJP protestKangana Ranaut

RELATED News

Arijit Singh Returns To Playback Singing With Awarapan 2’s ‘Yeh Awarapan’; Reunites With Vishesh Bhatt

When Is Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi Releasing? SKF Shares Official Update Amid Delay Buzz

Amaal Mallik Reacts After Tanishk Bagchi’s Saiyaara Royalty Row: ‘People Woke Up 10 Years…’

Pooja Meri Jaan Finally Gets OTT Release Date After Nearly Four-Year Delay; Mrunal Thakur-Huma Qureshi Thriller To Stream Soon On…

Lock Upp Season 2: Gautami Kapoor Defends Husband Ram Kapoor After Shreya Kalra Alleges He Crossed Personal Boundaries

LATEST NEWS

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 Date: Class 12 Results Expected Today At results.kite.kerala.gov.in

‘Sorry, Papa, I Tried’: Kanpur BTech Gold Medallist Takes His Own Life After Nearly 50 Government Job Attempts

UP Board Compartment Admit Card 2026 Released At upmsp.edu.in: Check How Download UPMSP 10th, 12th Hall Tickets

ITR Filing 2026: This Indian State Has Special Income Tax Exemption; Here’s Who Is Eligible

What Is the English Name of Jamun? Name, Benefits and Interesting Facts

‘Maaro Sir’: Protester Tells Cops Who Lathi-Charged During CJP Protest, Video Goes Viral

Chhattisgarh High Court Issues Landmark Ruling in Hari Shankar Tibrewal Case

US Strikes Multiple Iranian Cities as Conflict Escalates: Here’s What We Know So Far

What Did Kangana Ranaut Say About The CJP Protest Near Parliament? Here’s All You Need To Know

Looking For More Protein Than Eggs? 6 Indian Breakfasts That Pack Protein Punch

What Did Kangana Ranaut Say About The CJP Protest Near Parliament? Here’s All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Did Kangana Ranaut Say About The CJP Protest Near Parliament? Here’s All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Did Kangana Ranaut Say About The CJP Protest Near Parliament? Here’s All You Need To Know
What Did Kangana Ranaut Say About The CJP Protest Near Parliament? Here’s All You Need To Know
What Did Kangana Ranaut Say About The CJP Protest Near Parliament? Here’s All You Need To Know
What Did Kangana Ranaut Say About The CJP Protest Near Parliament? Here’s All You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS