What Did Mahesh Bhatt Say About Raha Kapoor? His Prediction About Ranbir And Alia’s Daughter Is Turning Heads

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has opened up about his granddaughter Raha Kapoor and the unique energy she brings to the family. In a recent interview, Bhatt spoke about Raha’s personality, his bond with her and the memories she has brought back from his own life as a father.

The filmmaker also made a striking prediction about the daughter of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. According to Bhatt, Raha could eventually “outdistance” her famous parents by miles.

Mahesh Bhatt Says Raha Has A Different Vibe

Speaking about his granddaughter, Mahesh Bhatt said Raha has a presence that immediately changes the atmosphere around her. He explained that whenever she arrives at the family home, she naturally becomes the centre of attention.

“She’ll outdistance Ranbir Kapoor and Alia by miles. She’s different. She has a different vibe. When she comes, the whole house becomes hostage to her energy. For those few hours, she becomes the centre of everything,” Bhatt told The Times of India.

Raha, who is still a young child, has largely been kept away from the constant spotlight surrounding her celebrity parents. However, Bhatt’s comments offer a glimpse into how the family sees her personality.

Mahesh Bhatt Recalls Special Moment With Raha

Bhatt also recalled attending Raha’s school for Grandparents’ Day with Neetu Kapoor. He described walking through a cloud of soap bubbles while holding Raha’s hand, with Neetu holding her other hand.

The moment reminded Bhatt of his own memories with daughter Pooja Bhatt when she was young. He said the experience made him feel as though “time collapsed” and described Raha as a vibrant version of Pooja. For Bhatt, the moment appeared to be more than just a family outing. It connected his memories of raising his own children with his experience of watching the next generation grow up.

Raha Kapoor Keeps Her Grandfather On His Toes

Mahesh Bhatt also shared about his day-to-day interactions with Raha. He acknowledged that she has yet to comprehend his identity and how he talks.

The movie director further mentioned that he somehow manages to narrate tales to her, while Raha loves to correct him when he says the name of any animal incorrectly. He also complimented Soni Razdan for looking after Raha and her grandparents.

Mahesh Bhatt Praises Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt As Parents

The filmmaker also had nice things to say about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, especially regarding how they have been juggling parenting with their successful acting careers. Bhatt admired the part which Ranbir has played as a parent, as well as noting that they both are still very much involved in bringing up their daughter.

Bhatt also dismissed the earlier view which held that successful actors such as Ranbir Kapoor would be neglectful as parents due to their careers. He noted that improved technology and communication mean that it is now easier for celebrities to keep up with their children. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt became parents to Raha in November 2022. The couple has kept away from exposing their daughter in the media too much.

At present, Raha is one of the most watched star kids in Bollywood. However, if the prediction by Mahesh Bhatt turns out to be true, there might come a day when Raha makes a name that goes way past the name of her famous family.