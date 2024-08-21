Wednesday, August 21, 2024

What Did Meghan Say That Left Prince William ‘Left Furious’?

What Did Meghan Say That Left Prince William ‘Left Furious’?

Prince William was reportedly “furious” over a small detail in a get-well-soon card sent by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Kate Middleton. Sources say William was offended because the Sussexes referred to his wife as “Kate” instead of “Catherine,” which is her preferred name and how he addresses her privately.

Friends of Kate and William mentioned that William was particularly upset because Harry and Meghan used “Kate” in their message following her cancer diagnosis. They felt it was a deliberate and unnecessary slight.

Kate is known as “Catherine” among her friends and family, though she was called “Kate” during school and university. She chose to use her full name before marrying William.

After Kate’s diagnosis, Harry and Meghan wished her “health and healing” in a statement. A friend of the couple said that William was disappointed Harry and Meghan couldn’t use her chosen name, even in a get-well-soon message.

The source added that William is sensitive to such matters, and deliberately using a name she doesn’t prefer seemed like an unnecessary irritation during a difficult time.

addBlock

Recent Post

Zomato Is Buying Paytm’s Entertainment And Ticketing Business For Rs 2,048 Crore- Deets Inside!

Zomato Is Buying Paytm’s Entertainment And Ticketing Business For Rs 2,048 Crore- Deets Inside!

Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra Believes Virat Kohli Should Stay Away From Acting- Here’s Why!

Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra Believes Virat Kohli Should Stay Away From Acting- Here’s Why!

THIS Game of Thrones Actor Lands A Major Role In Anupam Kher’s New Directorial Venture Tanvi: The Great

THIS Game of Thrones Actor Lands A Major Role In Anupam Kher’s New Directorial Venture...

IIFA Utsavam 2024 Malayalam Nominations: Tovino Thomas-Led ‘2018’ Shines Brightest

IIFA Utsavam 2024 Malayalam Nominations: Tovino Thomas-Led ‘2018’ Shines Brightest

IIFA Utsavam 2024 Kannada Nominations: Darshan’s ‘Kaatera’ Leads The Race

IIFA Utsavam 2024 Kannada Nominations: Darshan’s ‘Kaatera’ Leads The Race

IIFA Utsavam 2024 Tamil Nominations: Ponniyin Selvan II, Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ Reign Supreme

IIFA Utsavam 2024 Tamil Nominations: Ponniyin Selvan II, Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ Reign Supreme

Siddhant Chaturvedi Reacts To Ananya Panday’s Reference To Their VIRAL Struggle Dialogue In Call Me Bae’s Trailer

Siddhant Chaturvedi Reacts To Ananya Panday’s Reference To Their VIRAL Struggle Dialogue In Call Me...

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox