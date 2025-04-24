What Did Pakistani Actress Mahira Khan, SRK’s Former Co-Star, Say About Pahalgam Terror Attack?

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Raees actress and Shah Rukh Khan's former co-star wrote, “Violence anywhere in the world, in any shape or form, is an act of mere cowardice."

Following the reactions of fellow Pakistani stars like Fawad Khan, Mawra Hocane, and Hania Aamir, celebrated actress Mahira Khan has voiced her sorrow and outrage over the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, India.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Raees actress and Shah Rukh Khan’s former co-star wrote, “Violence anywhere in the world, in any shape or form, is an act of mere cowardice. My condolences to all those affected by the attack in Pahalgam. #PahalgamAttack”

Fawad Khan and Hania Aamir Express Grief Over Pahalgam Incident

Earlier, Fawad Khan expressed his deep sorrow over the heinous attack in Pahalgam, sharing, “Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this horrifying incident and we pray for strength and healing for their families in this difficult time.”

Actress Hania Aamir, known for her work in Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum and Mere Humsafar, was among the first Pakistani artists to respond publicly. She posted a moving message on Instagram, “Tragedy anywhere is a tragedy for all of us. My heart is with the innocent lives affected by the recent events. In pain, in grief, and in hope—we are one.”

She also added, “When innocent lives are lost, the pain is not theirs alone—it belongs to all of us. No matter where we come from, grief speaks the same language. May we choose humanity, always.”

Backlash Against ‘Abir Gulaal’ Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

As tensions rise following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Fawad Khan’s upcoming Bollywood film Abir Gulaal is facing intense backlash in India. Some Indian film associations have even demanded a boycott of the movie, stating that “the nation must come first.”

The film stars Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, who is now being criticized on social media for continuing with the movie’s promotional events. Several users have labelled her actions as “insensitive” and “unpatriotic.”

United in Grief: Celebrities Demand an End to Violence

The tragic Pahalgam terror attack has united South Asian celebrities across borders in condemning violence and calling for humanity and peace. As tensions mount, these public figures are using their platforms to promote empathy and solidarity in times of deep sorrow.

