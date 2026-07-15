What Did Pregnant Samantha Ruth Prabhu Say About Becoming A Mother?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is preparing to take up the most beautiful part of her life. The actress, who is waiting for her first child from her husband and fellow filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, has recently made a very honest and heartfelt account of her journey as a mother-to-be.

The news of their impending arrival came out in June 2026 after months of speculation by the media following their recent blockbuster success of the film Maa Inti Bangaaram directed by Samantha herself. Now as she is living through this phase of her life, Samantha is speaking candidly of how this life-transforming experience has impacted her whole outlook towards life.

Why is Samantha Ruth Prabhu Calling Motherhood a “Long-Awaited Dream”?

This whole experience for Samantha is not something that happens unexpectedly but rather is a very personal dream that she has been waiting for all this time. Being honest about her pregnancy, she said that she has been waiting for a chance to be a mother.

“It’s definitely new and exciting. But I’ve been waiting for this moment for a while now,” Samantha shared in a recent interview. “I’ve always wanted to be a mother. So I know that I’ll be giving this my all.”

The actress made her first appearance with a prominent belly bump at the success party for the blockbuster film Maa Inti Bangaaram. Soon after that, she pleased her millions of fans worldwide with an image featuring her baby bump on social media with a playful caption, “My six-pack. I’ll see you when I see you.”

How Has Her Pregnancy Changed Her Outlook on Life and Strength?

Samantha has become extremely resilient after working in her successful career in light of her chronic illness problems. The actress, who earlier had to take a break in her career due to her auto-immune disorder Myositis, has mentioned how having her first baby has opened up a whole new side of her personality.

Instead of becoming stressed out, Samantha feels much more stable and motivated. She has mentioned how pregnancy has given her clarity which she could never attain through professional success.

Samantha pointed out that although she has always approached her career as an actress with so much passion, now there is “something different, something new about the strength and purpose.” She appreciated all the physical and emotional transformations she goes through every day, saying she is just getting ready for anything that comes next during this particular experience.

At the moment, she is spending some babymoon time with Raj Nidimoru at the beach resort in Thailand, reminding her followers about the importance of slowing down, listening to your body, and not working all the time.

Will Samantha Ruth Prabhu Take a Maternity Break From Acting?

Yes. Samantha has officially announced that she is going to take a very deserved maternity leave in order to focus solely on her pregnancy and her recovery after giving birth. Her fans will have to hold on for a little bit before seeing her return on the big screen after her successful film.

Maa Inti Bangaaram, which was produced by Raj Nidimoru and directed by Nandini Reddy, recently passed the highly desirable mark of ₹100 crore worldwide and has secured its place as the most profitable movie in Telugu starring a woman actress. Samantha mentioned that taking a break is essential for her health too.

“After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small gap, given my condition,” Samantha explained. “I’ll have to take maternity leave. After that, I’ll be back with another film for my fans.”

When Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru Get Married?

The professional association of Samantha and director Raj Nidimoru began when the duo was working on Amazon Prime’s much acclaimed show The Family Man Season 2 in 2021. Samantha and Raj collaborated again for the action thriller series Citadel: Honey Bunny in 2024.

Rumours about the duo dating began in 2024 and ended up with the two going public about their relationship in 2025. The duo decided to go all the way by tying the knot in December 2025 in a spiritually significant yogic ceremony in Linga Bhairavi Temple, which is part of Isha Yoga Centre located in Coimbatore. Six months down the line, the newly married couple had good news that made everyone happy as they became parents-to-be.

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