Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, widely known as BeerBiceps, is facing legal trouble after an obscene joke made during an episode of India’s Got Latent, hosted by comedian Samay Raina.

Multiple complaints were lodged against both content creators, leading to a case being filed against them. Mumbai Police has summoned the duo, and the issue is gaining political traction, with leaders vowing to raise it in Parliament.

Allahbadia, a prominent content creator with over 12 million subscribers across multiple YouTube channels, was honored with the Disruptor of the Year award by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the National Creators Award last year.

However, his latest controversy has overshadowed his achievements, as legal and social media backlash continue to mount.

Notice the eyes of @ashchanchlani in this video At this moment he knew, #RanveerAllahbadia F**ked up. He knew this was a disaster hence he didn’t have a reaction.

You can see his disappointment and sadness his eyes as if saying. “bhai eski kya zarurat thi” pic.twitter.com/BxNgQOVOBc — TheSkywalker🇮🇳 (@iSkyGuyy) February 10, 2025

What Led to the Controversy?

The outrage began when a clip from India’s Got Latent went viral on social media, showing Allahbadia making an inappropriate comment. During the episode, he asked a contestant:

“Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life, or would you join in once to stop it forever?”

This remark sparked widespread criticism, with netizens condemning the crude nature of the content and the lack of responsibility shown by the creators. Many argued that such explicit discussions should not be accessible to young audiences without proper content warnings.

Criticism from Influencers and Politicians

Renowned author and storyteller Neelesh Misra called out the creators for their “perverted” content, emphasizing the potential harm it could cause to young viewers. He criticized YouTube for failing to regulate such content, allowing children to access explicit material.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also condemned the show, stating that such vulgar content disguised as comedy is unacceptable. She announced her plans to raise the issue in the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology and Communication.

“We need stricter boundaries for digital content, especially when these platforms influence young minds,” Chaturvedi asserted.

Legal Actions and FIRs Filed

The controversy has led to legal action, with the Guwahati Police registering an FIR under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The case includes accusations against Allahbadia, Samay Raina, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, comedian Jaspreet Singh, and social media influencer Apoorva Makhija (The Rebel Kid), who were also part of the episode.

The FIR was based on a complaint by Alok Boruah from Guwahati, who argued that the remarks violated public decency. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that the case involved charges of promoting obscenity and explicit discussions.

Additionally, Mumbai-based lawyers Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra filed a written complaint with the Mumbai Police and the national and Maharashtra women’s commissions, alleging that the comments were derogatory towards parents and women.

The Bandra Magistrate Court also received a petition from Congress’s student wing, NSUI, demanding a criminal investigation into Allahbadia, Raina, and the show’s organizers. Employers of such digital content could face severe penalties if found guilty of violating content regulations.

Government Response: YouTube Ordered to Remove Video

The Central Government issued a notice under Section 69A of the IT Act, 2008, directing YouTube to take down the controversial video. This section allows the government to restrict online content if it poses a threat to India’s sovereignty, defense, or public order.

Failure to comply with the directive could have led to criminal charges against YouTube and its executives, with potential imprisonment of up to seven years. Following the notice, YouTube swiftly removed the episode, preventing further circulation.

Senior advisor to the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Kanchan Gupta, confirmed the takedown, sharing a screenshot stating:

“Video unavailable… This content is not available in the country due to a legal complaint from the government.”

Ranveer Allahbadia’s Apology

Following the uproar, Ranveer Allahbadia issued a public apology, acknowledging that his remarks were inappropriate.

“My comment was not only inappropriate, but it also wasn’t funny. Comedy is not my forte. I apologize sincerely,” he said.

Allahbadia also clarified that he would not justify or provide context for the comment, stating, “This is not how I want to use my platform.”

With the controversy escalating, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT is likely to summon Ranveer Allahbadia for questioning. Sources indicate that the committee is considering taking further action against YouTube for hosting such content.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and BJD MP Sasmit Patra are among those pushing for stricter content guidelines. Patra emphasized,

“We need stronger regulations to prevent such degrading content, especially when impressionable young audiences are involved.”

The India’s Got Latent controversy has reignited discussions on the responsibility of digital content creators and platforms in regulating explicit material. As the case unfolds, it could lead to tighter regulations on online content in India, setting a precedent for responsible digital entertainment.