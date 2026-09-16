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Home > Entertainment News > What Did Salman Khan Get Wrong During Ganpati Aarti? Arpita Khan’s Quick Reaction Caught On Video — Watch

What Did Salman Khan Get Wrong During Ganpati Aarti? Arpita Khan’s Quick Reaction Caught On Video — Watch

Salman Khan’s Ganpati aarti video captures a candid sibling moment as Arpita Khan Sharma quickly corrects the actor’s direction while he performs the ritual.

Salman Khan Aarti Viral Video (Image: X)
Salman Khan Aarti Viral Video (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-09-16 12:18 IST

Salman Khan went on to celebrate Ganpati Visarjan with his family in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. However, a little incident at the time of aarti became quite famous. It appears that the direction of the aarti thali was incorrect by Salman Khan, which led to his sister Arpita Khan Sharma immediately correcting him.

In the video of the celebration, Salman Khan can be seen doing the Ganpati aarti with the thali in his hands, and other family members and guests are sitting around him. While he is rotating the thali, it is quite obvious that Arpita, who is standing next to him, notices the direction.

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She points out to her brother to do the aarti in another direction. Salman Khan realises her gesture and acts upon it. This little incident has become quite popular among all the things which took place at the time of Khan family’s Ganpati celebration.

What Did Salman Khan Get Wrong During Ganpati Aarti?

At the Ganpati aarti ceremony, Salman Khan seemed to spin the aarti thali in a direction which according to Arpita Khan Sharma, required correction. She instantly helped him out, and Salman Khan heeded to her advice. This brief incident provided us with an insight into the celebration of Ganpati by the brothers and sisters together.

Salman Khan Celebrates Ganpati With Family

Salman has been celebrating the festival of Ganpati with his family members through the years. The Khan family has maintained the tradition of celebrating Ganpati at their own place, as Salman can be seen participating in the aarti and visarjan celebration. The actor has been spotted taking part in the festival on Tuesday night with his family members and guests. The dress code chosen by Salman for the occasion included a black t-shirt, black headgear and sleeveless grey jacket.

Who Is Arpita Khan Sharma?

Arpita Khan Sharma is Salman Khan’s sister and is frequently seen with the Khan family during festivals and other family occasions. She is married to actor-producer Aayush Sharma. Her quick correction of Salman during the Ganpati aarti has now become a notable moment from the family’s latest celebrations.

Salman Khan And The Khan Family’s Ganpati Tradition

The Khan family has been known for celebrating Ganpati at home and welcoming family members, friends and guests for the festivities. Salman has participated in the celebrations on several occasions, including the aarti and Ganpati Visarjan.

The latest video once again captured the actor taking part in the family tradition, with his brief interaction with Arpita becoming the highlight of the clip. Sharma quickly corrects the actor’s direction while he performs the ritual.

ALSO READ: Hanumangarhi’s Mahant Raju Das Meets Salman Khan At Mukesh Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration, What Happened Next Goes Viral

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What Did Salman Khan Get Wrong During Ganpati Aarti? Arpita Khan’s Quick Reaction Caught On Video — Watch
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What Did Salman Khan Get Wrong During Ganpati Aarti? Arpita Khan’s Quick Reaction Caught On Video — Watch

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What Did Salman Khan Get Wrong During Ganpati Aarti? Arpita Khan’s Quick Reaction Caught On Video — Watch

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What Did Salman Khan Get Wrong During Ganpati Aarti? Arpita Khan’s Quick Reaction Caught On Video — Watch
What Did Salman Khan Get Wrong During Ganpati Aarti? Arpita Khan’s Quick Reaction Caught On Video — Watch
What Did Salman Khan Get Wrong During Ganpati Aarti? Arpita Khan’s Quick Reaction Caught On Video — Watch
What Did Salman Khan Get Wrong During Ganpati Aarti? Arpita Khan’s Quick Reaction Caught On Video — Watch
What Did Salman Khan Get Wrong During Ganpati Aarti? Arpita Khan’s Quick Reaction Caught On Video — Watch

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