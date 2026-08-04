What Did Salman Khan Say About Badshah On Alliance? Actor’s Joke Leaves Everyone Laughing

Bollywood bhaijaan Salman Khan recently made a surprise appearance on Amazon Prime Video’s reality show Alliance. While Salman was there to boost the morale of his younger brother, Sohail Khan, he spent time talking with other contestants as well.

Among other moments, one thing which stood out was when Salman asked rapper Bali to sing a rap. It did not stop just with the rap, but Salman went on to roast hip-hop icon Badshah as well.

How did the conversation about Badshah begin?

In the episode, Bali sang one of his lively rap songs in the presence of Salman. Paying close attention to his act, Dabangg actor noticed something very peculiar regarding the difference in voice quality when talking naturally and when performing.

When asked by Salman about the change in his voice, Bali confessed that while singing, he uses various vocal techniques. He further added that rapper Badshah had trained him for such things.

What was Salman Khan’s hilarious quip about Badshah?

Upon hearing Bali credit Badshah for his vocal lessons and requesting Salman to suggest Badshah collaborate on a commercial track, Salman delivered a sharp, trademark punchline.

“Badshah ko samajh aayi ki usne kya samjhaaya hai?” (Did Badshah himself understand what he taught you?) — Salman Khan

As the room erupted into laughter, Bali attempted to defend his mentor, adding that Badshah had guided him well. Doubling down on the banter with a straight face, Salman added another witty line:

“Lekin usko bhi toh samajh aana chahiye voh kya samjha raha hai.” (But he must also understand what he is teaching.) — Salman Khan

Why was Salman Khan visiting the Alliance house?

Salman’s unexpected arrival in the show came as a surprise for all the participants present there. The actor had come to encourage his younger brother Sohail Khan after a week filled with betrayal on the part of some players and the voluntary exit of the wildcard contestant Seema Sajdeh.

Apart from engaging in humour with Bali, Salman updated Sohail about his own fitness regime, as he had managed to lose 16 kg prior to his movie projects.

What is Amazon Prime Video’s Alliance all about?

Hosted by actor Kunal Kemmu, Alliance is a high-intensity reality competition series on Prime Video featuring stars from television, films, digital media, and sports. Contestants navigate physical challenges, mental strategy, and constantly shifting social alliances to stay in the game.

Salman’s impromptu roast of Badshah has quickly gone viral across social media channels, with fans praising the superstar’s effortless comic timing.

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