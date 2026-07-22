What Did Salman Khan Say About The NEET Student Protests? Actor Supports Aspirants, Warns Against Political Hijacking

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has officially broken his silence and came out to support the NEET paper leak student protests, issuing a very direct statement on X. The post follows violent clashes at New Delhi’s Jantar-Mantar. Reacting to the police crackdown on peaceful protests, the actor expressed deep sorrow and extended support to the youth demanding reforms in the education system.

Salman’s public support to the movement adds a massive weight to the growing movement as it might pace things up and make authorities listen to the demands while he also had a warning to the students to not let this protest be hijacked by any political party.

What Did Salman Khan Say About The NEET Student Protests On X?

It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better… — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 22, 2026







In an elaborative social media post, Salman Khan commented on the worsening situation which started from a peaceful protest by student groups. Salman admitted being very disturbed by the images of injured students and police officials and asserted that leakage of papers is one of the biggest institutional failures that shatter the dreams of millions.

Sympathizing with those who had been hurt and their worried parents, Salman regretted the fact that a peaceful democratic protest had turned out to be a clash. The actor appreciated the solidarity displayed by young aspirants across the country and termed their agitation as a courageous stand for education. Additionally, the actor paid his tributes to the parents whose support their children received while staging a peaceful agitation.

“It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn,” Salman wrote. “Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them.”

Why Did Salman Khan Warn Against Political Hijacking?

A key message delivered by Salman in his post was a warning against any political organization trying to use the situation to its advantage. According to Salman, the problem lies entirely between hardworking students and the examination body.

There is always the possibility that political motives will cloud the main issues being raised by medical aspirants, an idea shared recently by some of the members of the industry, such as Anupam Kher, Harsh Beniwal, and Mumbiker Nikhil. According to Salman, all the praise should go to the youth for bringing this problem to light.

“This issue is between the students and the educational system, it should not be hijacked politically,” the actor noted. “The credit should only go to the students of our country, and I am sure the government will also give them all the support n make it a stronger educational system.”

How Does Salman Khan Envision The Future Of Indian Education?

Apart from tackling the crisis at hand, Salman painted a vision for Indian academia in which quality education should be considered India’s largest cultural movement. According to Salman, turning education into something fashionable would ultimately make India a place for international intellectuals to come to.

The actor called upon society to look at excellence in academics in the same way people do pop culture and trends in fashion. It is his desire that reforms that would come out of the protest would create world-class institutions, where they could attract global talents. The actor ended his speech with prayers for the students, stating that education youths are the backbone of development.

“Education should be the next trend and fashion and should get trendier n more fashionable yr by yr, itna k bahar se log come to India to study and India becomes an educational hub,” he stated.

How Is The Entertainment Industry Responding To The Student Movement?

The social media post by Salman Khan is one of the best examples of endorsements to the NEET students’ campaign. This response comes after many big names in the industry have come out to demand that action be taken against exam bodies like NTA.

These include celebrities such as Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Prakash Raj, and Ayesha Khan who have openly supported the aspirants, and even attended protests or been arrested in Mumbai. With all these famous personalities coming forward to raise their voice, the pressure on the policy makers to introduce strict paper leakage laws becomes more intense.

ALSO READ: Who Is Mumbiker Nikhil? YouTuber Says BJP ‘Lost A Big Opportunity’ Amid NEET Protest