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Home > Entertainment News > What Did Sunidhi Chauhan and Her Dancers Wear in Surat Concert? Viral Videos Spark Bajrang Dal Protest, ‘Cultural’ Concerns- What Was the Issue?

What Did Sunidhi Chauhan and Her Dancers Wear in Surat Concert? Viral Videos Spark Bajrang Dal Protest, ‘Cultural’ Concerns- What Was the Issue?

What Did Sunidhi Chauhan and Her Dancers Wear in Surat Concert? Viral Videos Spark Bajrang Dal Protest, ‘Cultural’ Concerns- What Was the Issue?
What Did Sunidhi Chauhan and Her Dancers Wear in Surat Concert? Viral Videos Spark Bajrang Dal Protest, ‘Cultural’ Concerns- What Was the Issue?

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 09:18 IST

Sunidhi Chauhan’s Surat concert has sparked a debate after videos from her I Am Home India Tour show went viral. While fans praised the singer’s high-energy performance, the Bajrang Dal objected to the attire of dancers on stage, citing concerns over cultural values. Organisers have rejected the criticism.

Sunidhi Chauhan’s I Am Home India Tour began in Surat on October 3 with a high-energy concert that featured elaborate choreography, a live band, a 15-member dance crew and a dramatic aerial entry. But videos from the show have now triggered a controversy over the attire of the dancers and the nature of the stage performance.

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The singer performed at Grand Ferohar in Surat’s Pal area, where she reportedly entered the stage seated on a chair suspended around 30 feet above the ground. Chauhan performed several of her popular songs during the show and changed her own outfit twice.

What Did Sunidhi Chauhan Wear At The Surat Concert?

Videos and photographs from the concert show Chauhan in the kind of glamorous, pop-star-inspired stage styling that has become part of her recent live performances. Reports from the Surat show confirm that she changed outfits twice during the concert. Her wider I Am Home Tour has also featured statement concert costumes designed specifically for movement and large-scale stage performances. Billboard India previously reported that her tour wardrobe included looks such as a crystal-studded black catsuit and other elaborate stage outfits.

However, the controversy emerging from the Surat show is not solely about Chauhan’s own clothing. The objections reported by local media were primarily directed at the attire of the dancers performing alongside her.

Watch The Viral Video

Why Did The Bajrang Dal Object To The Performance?

After videos from the concert began circulating on social media, Bajrang Dal Surat East coordinator Abhishek Rajput objected to the performers’ attire and the nature of the stage presentation. According to local reports, Rajput said there was a lack of restraint in the clothing worn by the performers and argued that public programmes should maintain a family-friendly environment. He also invoked Indian cultural and traditional values while calling for greater attention to performers’ attire at such events.

The criticism followed the circulation of clips from the concert on social media, where the performance itself also drew considerable attention from fans.

Organisers Reject The Objections

The organisers have disputed the criticism. Sachi Events organiser Ajesh Kumar reportedly called the objections baseless and argued that people have the freedom to choose their clothing within the law. He also claimed that the controversy had been created by people who did not receive passes for the event.

Kumar further pointed out that Chauhan had performed in similar concert styling previously in Surat, Ahmedabad and other cities.

The competing claims have therefore turned what was intended to be the opening night of Chauhan’s India tour into a discussion about concert fashion, stage performances and what is considered appropriate at public entertainment events.

What Happened At Sunidhi Chauhan’s Surat Concert?

Beyond the controversy, the concert itself was designed as a large-scale live production. Chauhan performed with a 15-member dance crew, a beatboxer and a live band, while her aerial entrance became one of the visual highlights of the evening. Several concertgoers also praised the performance online. Social media discussions following the show included fans describing the concert as an exceptional live experience, although some attendees also debated whether certain portions of the performance were suitable for family audiences.

The Surat show marked the beginning of the I Am Home India Tour, with Chauhan scheduled to take the concert experience to other Indian cities in the coming weeks. Her official tour listings include upcoming shows in Hyderabad and Nagpur, among others.

For now, the controversy remains centred on the dancers’ attire and stage presentation, with the Bajrang Dal raising cultural concerns and the organisers rejecting those objections. The viral videos have brought a second layer of attention to what was otherwise the opening night of one of Chauhan’s biggest live concert tours.

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What Did Sunidhi Chauhan and Her Dancers Wear in Surat Concert? Viral Videos Spark Bajrang Dal Protest, ‘Cultural’ Concerns- What Was the Issue?
Tags: Bollywoodhome-hero-pos-8sunidhi chauhan

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What Did Sunidhi Chauhan and Her Dancers Wear in Surat Concert? Viral Videos Spark Bajrang Dal Protest, ‘Cultural’ Concerns- What Was the Issue?

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What Did Sunidhi Chauhan and Her Dancers Wear in Surat Concert? Viral Videos Spark Bajrang Dal Protest, ‘Cultural’ Concerns- What Was the Issue?
What Did Sunidhi Chauhan and Her Dancers Wear in Surat Concert? Viral Videos Spark Bajrang Dal Protest, ‘Cultural’ Concerns- What Was the Issue?
What Did Sunidhi Chauhan and Her Dancers Wear in Surat Concert? Viral Videos Spark Bajrang Dal Protest, ‘Cultural’ Concerns- What Was the Issue?
What Did Sunidhi Chauhan and Her Dancers Wear in Surat Concert? Viral Videos Spark Bajrang Dal Protest, ‘Cultural’ Concerns- What Was the Issue?
What Did Sunidhi Chauhan and Her Dancers Wear in Surat Concert? Viral Videos Spark Bajrang Dal Protest, ‘Cultural’ Concerns- What Was the Issue?

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