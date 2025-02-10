Home
Monday, February 10, 2025
What Did Taylor Swift Say After Being Booed At The Super Bowl? Lip Reader Weighs In

Taylor Swift faced an unexpected wave of boos at the Super Bowl, leaving her visibly stunned as the moment sparked online debate.

What Did Taylor Swift Say After Being Booed At The Super Bowl? Lip Reader Weighs In

Taylor Swift faced an unexpected wave of boos at the Super Bowl, leaving her visibly stunned as the moment sparked online debate.


The Philadelphia Eagles emerged victorious in the Super Bowl 2025, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 at the Caesars Superdome. Among the high-profile attendees was global pop sensation Taylor Swift, who was present to support her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

However, the night took an unexpected turn for the singer as she faced a wave of boos from sections of the crowd.

Taylor Swift Booed During Super Bowl Appearance

As the game progressed, Swift, seated alongside rapper and close friend Ice Spice, was shown on the stadium’s big screen. However, instead of cheers, a significant portion of the audience responded with loud boos. The unexpected reaction left the singer visibly taken aback, with her expression caught on camera and now widely circulating online.

Lip reader NJ Hickling analyzed the footage for Mirror US and revealed that Swift’s immediate response to the crowd’s reaction was one of confusion. According to Hickling, the 35-year-old singer turned to those around her and said, “Aww, what, what’s going on?”

Expert Analysis of Reaction from Taylor Swift

Facial expression expert Annie Särnblad provided further insight into Swift’s emotional response through a video shared on Instagram. She pointed out the distinct signs of surprise and discomfort in the singer’s facial expressions.

“We human beings widen our eye aperture when we are afraid or surprised,” Särnblad explained. “Fear pulls back the upper eyelids hard, while surprise tends to open them up a little bit softer.”

She also noted subtle movements in Swift’s chin and nose, which she attributed to feelings of vulnerability and discomfort. “There’s a squeezing and puckering of her chin, and I feel like there’s even just a little lift of the skin next to the nose, deepening the nasolabial furrow—which we see in disgust, or in this case, discomfort,” Särnblad observed.

Footage Sparks Online Debate

The moment quickly became a topic of discussion on social media, with fans and critics analyzing Swift’s reaction. While some sympathized with her, others speculated on the reasons behind the crowd’s response. Regardless, the incident added an unexpected layer of drama to what was already an intense Super Bowl night.

Despite the personal setback, Swift remained at the stadium throughout the game, supporting Kelce and the Chiefs as they fought to retain their title. However, with the Eagles securing a decisive victory, the night ended in disappointment for Kansas City fans—and perhaps even more so for Swift.

