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Home > Entertainment News > What Did Tom Cruise Say After Watching Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey? Reveals What Impressed Him The Most

What Did Tom Cruise Say After Watching Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey? Reveals What Impressed Him The Most

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise has given Christopher Nolan's massive $250 million epic The Odyssey his highest praise. Sharing a photo outside an IMAX 70mm theater, Cruise lauded Nolan, producer Emma Thomas, and the ensemble cast led by Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway. The film, which is the first feature shot entirely on IMAX 70mm cameras, currently holds a 96% Rotten Tomatoes score and has secured an 'A' rating in India with zero cuts.

Tom Cruise, Image Credits- X
Tom Cruise, Image Credits- X

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-07-17 13:54 IST

Tom Cruise The Odyssey Review: Chirtopher Nolan’s releases are never just movies but more like a festival for the audience and The Odyssey is nothing short of the experience as well. While the audience was already in awe of the movie, Hollywood has also given its stamp of approval for the project. 

When Top Gun star Tom Cruise went to see the much-anticipated movie, he could not stop himself from singing praises for once in the history project. The Odyssey has been approved by almost all critics with a spectacular 96% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes and is looking at a massive $85 to $95 million opening weekend.

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What Did Tom Cruise Say About Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey?

As the film was about to be released worldwide, Tom Cruise took to social media to post an image of himself holding a movie ticket in front of a huge IMAX 70 mm theatre poster. There was no holding back in his enthusiasm as he congratulated Nolan along with his regular co-producer Emma Thomas and the entire stellar cast.



“Wow! To Chris, Emma, and ALL of your brilliant cast and crew. Thank you for an amazing night in a movie theater. I can’t wait to see it again!” Cruise captioned his viral post.

With such a star’s strong endorsement of a film, the social media went berserk, saying that when the guy who jumps off the cliff in order to bring reality to cinemas tells you to purchase tickets, you do not think twice.

About The Film: Cast, Plot, And Censor Details

The Odyssey is a $250 million fantasy action drama directed by Christopher Nolan and is based on the famous Greek poem. In this movie, the story revolves around the king, Odysseus (played by Matt Damon), who embarks on an adventurous journey for ten long years to return to Ithaca following the war of Troy where he had to face many mythical creatures and the wrath of gods.

The blockbuster powerhouse cast also includes:

  • Tom Holland as Odysseus’s son, Telemachus.

  • Zendaya as an apparition of the goddess Athena.

  • Charlize Theron as the enchanting nymph Calypso.

  • Lupita Nyong’o in a dual role as Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra.

The Odyssey has cleared the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with zero cuts. However, due to its intense action sequences and mature thematic weight, the film has been granted an ‘A’ (Adults Only) rating for its theatrical run

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What Did Tom Cruise Say After Watching Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey? Reveals What Impressed Him The Most
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What Did Tom Cruise Say After Watching Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey? Reveals What Impressed Him The Most
What Did Tom Cruise Say After Watching Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey? Reveals What Impressed Him The Most
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