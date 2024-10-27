Home
Sunday, October 27, 2024
What Did Tom Hanks Say About His Reunion With Robin Wright After 30 Years?

In a heartwarming reunion, Tom Hanks and Robin Wright have returned to the big screen together in the much-anticipated film ‘Here’, directed by Robert Zemeckis.

Premiering at AFI Fest in Los Angeles, the film marks their first collaboration since the iconic ‘Forrest Gump’ in 1994, and both stars have expressed how effortless it was to slip back into their dynamic.

During the premiere, Hanks shared his thoughts with People magazine, reflecting on the experience, “Everybody was [saying], ‘Oh, what was it like, the reunion?’ You know what it was? It was like, ‘Hey, how you doing?'”

He added, “We just picked up right where we left off. I’m going to say we love each other because we’re so easy with each other.”

The film ‘Here’, based on the graphic novel by Richard McGuire, is a sweeping drama that explores the lives of multiple families over generations, encapsulating the essence of human experiences.

Hanks emphasized the joy of working with Wright again, stating, “It was a luxury to be able to come in and get the same conversations we’ve been having for the last 30 years after a moment of, ‘Hey, this kooky look, do you believe this? Can you believe this? Look at this, look at this,'” as per People magazine.

Produced by Miramax and ImageMovers, ‘Here’ features an impressive cast including Paul Bettany, Kelly Reilly, and Michelle Dockery.

The film’s screenplay is a collaboration between Zemeckis and ‘Forrest Gump’ writer Eric Roth, who also previously won Oscars alongside Hanks and Zemeckis for their groundbreaking work on the beloved classic, which clinched the Academy Award for Best Picture.

(With Inputs From ANI)

