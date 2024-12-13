What Does Allu Arjun Eat In Breakfast? Pushpa 2 Asked Police To Let Him Finish His Breakfast And Change Clothes Before Arrest

The arrest came after Allu Arjun’s unannounced appearance at the Sandhya Theatre for the premiere of Pushpa 2, which triggered the stampede. The chaotic scene resulted in a woman being trampled to death and her son being seriously injured.

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun was arrested at his Hyderabad residence on Friday morning in connection with the stampede at Sandhya Theatre, which occurred during the special premiere of Pushpa 2 on December 4. The tragic incident led to the death of a woman, while her child remains in critical condition at the hospital.

A video of Allu Arjun’s arrest quickly went viral, showing the actor speaking with the police and expressing dissatisfaction with how he was detained.

He stated that although he was willing to cooperate, it was inappropriate to be taken from his bedroom. “Coming here and taking me is not a problem, sir. But stepping into the bedroom is a bit too much. I am telling you, this isn’t a good thing,” he told a police official.

The actor also requested a chance to finish his breakfast before being taken into custody, and in the viral footage, he can be seen sipping coffee and laughing.

During the incident, Allu Arjun also comforted his wife, Sneha, offering her a peck on the cheek and whispering something to her before walking away with the police.

Police Commissioner Confirms Allu Arjun's Arrest in Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, C.V. Anand, officially confirmed the arrest of Telugu actor Allu Arjun in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede case.

Allu Arjun’s arrival at the theatre caused the crowd to become uncontrollable, leading to the unfortunate tragedy.

In response to the incident, Allu Arjun expressed his sorrow over the loss of the fan and announced a financial contribution of Rs 25 lakh to the grieving family, in addition to covering their medical expenses.

On social media, he wrote, “Deeply heartbroken by the tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving family during this unimaginably difficult time. I want to assure them they are not alone in this pain and will meet the family personally.”

What Does Allu Arjun Eat In Breakfast?

Allu Arjun begins his day with a workout to boost his metabolism and maintain energy levels. Following his exercise, he enjoys a high-protein breakfast that energizes his body and sets the stage for a productive day.

Essential Daily Eggs

Eggs are an important part of Allu Arjun’s daily diet. They provide high-quality protein and essential nutrients that aid in muscle building, stamina improvement, and help keep him feeling full longer.

Grilled Chicken for Lunch

For lunch, Allu Arjun prefers grilled chicken, which is low in fat, nutrient-dense, and offers the right amount of energy to keep him going without unnecessary calories.

Green Vegetables for a Radiant Complexion

The actor includes plenty of green vegetables in his diet, which are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. These vegetables contribute to overall health, glowing skin, and a stronger immune system.

Refreshing Fruit Shakes

Allu Arjun enjoys fruit shakes, which are both tasty and nutritious. These shakes provide natural sugars, vitamins, and hydration to help maintain energy throughout the day. Staying hydrated is also a key aspect of his routine, as drinking ample water helps eliminate toxins, keeps skin healthy, and supports proper body function.

Light, Fiber-Rich Dinner

In the evening, Allu Arjun opts for a light, fiber-rich dinner to aid digestion, avoid bloating, and promote restful sleep. His typical evening meal includes green beans, corn, brown rice, and salad, all of which are nutritious, high in fiber, and low in calories.

