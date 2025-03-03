What Do Oscar Nominees Get In $200,000 Gift Bag? Maldives Trip, Cannabis But Most Expensive Item On List Is Worth $50K

Not every nominee receives this lavish package. Distinctive Assets, an independent marketing company not affiliated with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, carefully selects its recipients.

For the 23rd consecutive year, Los Angeles-based marketing company Distinctive Assets is curating the highly sought-after “Everybody Wins” gift bag for top nominees at the 97th Academy Awards.

Packed with extravagant gifts, luxurious travel experiences, and even monetary relief for wildfire victims, the 2025 Oscars gift bag is valued at nearly $200,000, according to documents reviewed by a publication.

What’s Inside the $200,000 Gift Bag?

This year’s gift collection offers a mix of high-end experiences, exclusive products, and wellness items, making it one of the most extravagant gift bags yet.

Luxury Travel & VIP Experiences

Four-night stay in the Maldives – Worth $23,000, providing a lavish island retreat.

$5,200 stay at a Barcelona hotel, giving nominees a taste of European luxury.

AncestryDNA’s $25,000 VIP Family History Experience, where a professional genealogist traces the nominee’s family lineage.

Exclusive Products & High-End Goods

Cannabis products, including pre-rolls and THC-infused drinks.

$240 John Boos cutting board, a premium kitchen essential.

Skincare products from Swiss brand INSTYTUTUM, offering high-quality skincare solutions.

Luxury pocket squares from Daniel Ashley Co., valued at $1,570.

Supporting Wildfire Relief Efforts

Beyond luxury, the 2025 gift bag also includes monetary relief for those impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires that devastated Pacific Palisades and surrounding areas in January. The package features:

A one-year membership to Bright Harbor, offering personalized disaster recovery support.

Ten additional memberships for recipients to share with loved ones.

$50,000 worth of project management services from Maison Construction, helping those affected rebuild.

Who Receives the Oscars Gift Bag?

Not every nominee receives this lavish package. Distinctive Assets, an independent marketing company not affiliated with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, carefully selects its recipients.

Only the 20 nominees in the acting categories—including Timothée Chalamet, Colman Domingo, Demi Moore, Karla Sofía Gascón, Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong, Zoe Saldaña, and Ariana Grande—along with the five Best Director nominees and Oscars host Conan O’Brien will receive the exclusive gift bag.

The priciest item in the 2025 Oscars gift bag is a $50,000 offering from Maison Construction. Nominees will receive complimentary project management services to aid in rebuilding efforts, along with a 50% discount on construction services. This exclusive gift can be redeemed for personal use or donated to assist wildfire victims in their recovery.

A Celebrity-Worthy Selection

Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary shared his philosophy behind the gift bag, stating, “My goal when I’m building this bag is that I go, ‘There’s some cool s–t here that I would love to get if I were a celebrity.’”

With a mix of extravagance, wellness, and philanthropy, the 2025 Oscars gift bag continues to be one of Hollywood’s most highly anticipated perks, adding an extra layer of excitement to the biggest night in film.