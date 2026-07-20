What Does Ramayana Star Sai Pallavi’s Rs 8 Crore Coimbatore Home Look Like? Inside Photos

While Sai Pallavi continues to rule the roost, making waves owing to her soon-to-be-released role as the revered Goddess Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s epic film Ramayana: Part 1, her lifestyle outside the spotlight remains unpretentious in true spirit.

Valued at approximately ₹8 crores, the house reflects the actor’s sense of humility amidst an industry that loves nothing but ostentatious glass-and-steel architecture. Contrary to the prevailing trend in the industry, the actor has opted for warmth and cultural significance over modern interior design.

What Does the Living Room of Sai Pallavi’s Home Look Like?







This vast living room is the hub of social life in the home, intentionally created to serve as an assembly point for the entire family. Not opting to follow any temporary fads in interior decor, this room includes timeless and robust wooden furniture with soft sofas of neutral colors that encourage easy conversation.

Natural stone and tiling maintain the coolness of the home in the face of South India’s tropical weather conditions.

The Spiritual Sanctuary: A Dedicated Wooden Mandir

In view of Sai Pallavi’s deep-rooted spiritual principles, which she stressed recently while preparing for Ramayana, the prayer room is very significant in the house.

The calm prayer room has a mandir made out of wood that has been carved by hand. The mandir houses the family’s gods and goddesses and is decorated with brass oil lamps (diyas), flowers, and the aroma of incense sticks.

Sunlit Bedrooms and a Functional Kitchen Layout







The bedrooms mirror the same minimalist philosophy seen throughout the residence. Designed as peaceful retreats from demanding film schedules, the rooms feature:

Abundant Natural Light: Floor-to-ceiling windows framed by airy drapes.

Classic Woodwork: Solid teak beds, streamlined wardrobes, and dedicated study nooks.

Soothing Palettes: Soft off-whites, creams, and beige tones that maximize visual space and minimize clutter.







Connected to the dining area, the kitchen is a combination of functionality and warmth within the home. It consists of solid granite counters and makes use of plenty of wooden cabinets.

A Garden Sanctuary and Green Balconies

The key element of the Coimbatore house is that it perfectly merges with the outdoors. The outdoor area features an extensive green garden with tall trees offering a perfect spot for tea in the mornings.

Plants are placed in planters all over the balcony, thus giving nature presence everywhere around the house. This house is the perfect embodiment of her approach to life, especially considering that she always prefers real beauty to the artificial one.



ALSO READ: 72 Hours OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kevin Hart’s Comedy Online, Here’s All You Need To Know