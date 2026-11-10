‘What Festival Is There At 11 PM?’: Pawan Kalyan’s Ex-Wife Renu Desai Questions People Bursting Firecrackers Till 3 AM For 3 Days

Actor Renu Desai has spoken out against people bursting loud firecrackers late at night, questioning why celebrations were continuing even after Diwali. In an Instagram post shared on Monday night, November 9, the actor expressed frustration over crackers being burst around 11 pm and urged people to be considerate towards those who may be disturbed by the noise.

Renu, the former wife of actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, also explained why she had not raised the issue on Diwali. She said she had chosen to remain silent because she feared that speaking against the noise on the festival day could lead to people labelling her “anti-Hindu”.

However, she questioned why people were still bursting loud crackers at 11 pm after Diwali had ended. She also said that celebrations should not turn into a competition over who can make the loudest noise.

Renu Desai Says Firecrackers Were Burst Until 3 AM For Three Days

According to Renu’s post, her friends informed her that the firecrackers were burst at 1 am, 2 am, and even 3 am on the previous three nights. It should be noted that Renu explained the fact that her bedroom is soundproof, and hence she doesn’t hear most of the noise. She asked why it was not possible to burst firecrackers by 9 pm or, at least, 10 pm. In her opinion, it was not a question of preventing people from celebrating Diwali but of understanding that noise pollution after certain time may influence someone else.

Renu mentioned how the celebrations affect the elderly, new born babies, and sick people. She suggested letting them have a good night sleep without bothering them.

“Please show some kindness towards fellow human beings,” was the message behind her appeal. She also asked people not to torture others in the name of enjoyment.

Renu Desai Says Diwali Should Not Become A Competition Of Noise

The actress made another point about pollution and firecrackers. She said that pollution from the exhaust pipes of cars and from industries happens throughout the year, and why there is a discussion on this particular subject only during Diwali. But the primary focus of her post was on the noise of crackers after late hours in the evening. People can celebrate this festival, but they should not convert it into a sound contest.

The point she wanted to make here was that one should not spoil their celebrations at the expense of the convenience of others. She appealed to everyone to burst crackers before 10 pm.

Renu Desai Had Earlier Raised Concerns Over Late-Night Festival Noise

It is not the first instance where Renu has expressed her views on the noise levels at the time of religious celebrations. She had raised objections regarding DJ music and night-time activity during Ganesh immersion celebrations in Hyderabad back in September 2026. At that time, she had called upon people to celebrate without creating any disturbance for the residents around. She was also receiving backlash from some social media users for her remarks, which she had addressed in due course.

Through her most recent post, Renu has once again highlighted the problem of noise during festivities, but this time it was very clear that she had no objection against the festivities.

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