What Happened After Fame Gurukul? Qazi Touqeer Reveals The Ekta Kapoor Offer He Turned Down

Before the era of reality shows as a social media sensation, Qazi Touqeer was among the most recognizable faces of Indian television. Back in 2005, he emerged as the winner of the singing show Fame Gurukul along with Ruprekha Banerjee, winning a massive fan following across the nation. But the career path that followed was not what many would have imagined.

In the ongoing Bigg Boss 20, Qazi is revisiting a significant episode in the early days of his career. Talking to his co-contestant Aamrapali Dubey, Qazi revealed how Ekta Kapoor, a television producer, had offered him a role in her production after his victory in Fame Gurukul. While it has been reported that she wanted him to be a rock star in a television show, Qazi politely rejected the offer since he did not feel connected with the role. In addition, he recalled how the refusal of the offer was being made into a topic of media discussion.

What Was Ekta Kapoor’s Offer To Qazi Touqeer?

As per Qazi’s statement on Bigg Boss 20, Kapoor came to him in 2005 with a story of the television show which had the role of rockstar in it. At the time, he was just 20 years old and it was quite hard for him to comprehend the character that he was going to play in that show. According to Qazi, he was so shocked at the time that he was looking at the rings on Kapoor’s hand throughout the discussion. He also added that he did not know how to convey to her that he does not want to play the role.

As per Qazi, he finally managed to communicate his decision through a lady by the name of Anupama who was there with him. He told her that he cannot accept the offer since he is tied with a movie and has a contract. At the same time, he also remembered that the team of Kapoor had accepted his decision. But it was a different story when it came to media coverage.

Why Did Qazi Touqeer Face Media Scrutiny After Rejecting The Offer?

Qazi said he was surprised to see newspaper headlines the following morning portraying him as someone who had rejected Kapoor for a supposedly bigger opportunity. He recalled seeing headlines along the lines of “Qazi ditched Ekta Kapoor” and claims that he had a bigger opportunity to pursue. According to the singer, the coverage damaged his public image, and he did not have social media at the time to clarify his side of the story directly to audiences.

His recollection offers a glimpse into how a career decision could become a public controversy in an era when newspaper reports and television coverage played a major role in shaping celebrity narratives. Qazi’s account does not establish that the rejected offer alone affected the course of his career. However, it highlights how he remembers the episode and the frustration he felt about being portrayed as dismissive of an established television producer.

Which Show Did Ekta Kapoor Offer Him?

Various reports note that Qazi had identified the show as Kaisa Yeh Pyaar Hai in an earlier interview with Siddharth Kannan. The lead role in that television series was eventually played by actor Iqbal Khan. Qazi’s recollection is particularly interesting because the role involved a rockstar, an image that fits the flamboyant stage persona audiences associated with him after Fame Gurukul. However, at that point in his career, he said he was unable to connect with the character as it was narrated to him.

The episode also underlines the uncertainty that can accompany sudden fame. A popular reality-show contestant may receive opportunities across television, films and music, but deciding which path to follow can be difficult, especially early in a career.

What Happened To Qazi Touqeer After Fame Gurukul?

Qazi and Ruprekha Banerjee became the winners of Fame Gurukul in 2005. The win came with cash prizes, contract for music, and even a car, making them one of the most discussed participants of the reality show. Qazi later went on to record some music with Ruprekha Banerjee and look for ways to make his career in entertainment. He made an appearance in the song Afghan Jalebi from the movie Phantom, starring Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif, in 2015. He took part in the reality show Sarkaar Ki Duniya.

Nevertheless, he was not able to achieve the same fame that he had gained after being a participant of the reality show. In an interview for Hindustan Times in 2018, Qazi spoke of refusing many offers because he wished to devote himself to serious projects and at the same time wished to undertake unique projects. Qazi’s participation in Bigg Boss 20 has attracted attention to his career path, especially those associated with his past fame.

The story of Qazi is yet another example of the difference that the success of a reality show may make in a person’s career. Some performers join the playback singing industry, while others choose acting or even television as their career path.

Revisiting the episode involving Ekta Kapoor, Qazi shared his experience in making one of the decisions at the early stage of his career. Whether or not it affected his career path cannot be established for sure, but one thing is clear – the one headline became an inseparable part of the story of this celebrity.

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