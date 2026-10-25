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Home > Entertainment News > WATCH: What Happened At Shilpa Rao’s Mumbai Performance? Why Was Her Set Cut Short? ‘Heartbroken’ Singer Reacts As Organisers Apologise

WATCH: What Happened At Shilpa Rao’s Mumbai Performance? Why Was Her Set Cut Short? ‘Heartbroken’ Singer Reacts As Organisers Apologise

Shilpa Rao’s performance at the Bollywood Music Project in Mumbai was cut short after scheduling delays. The singer expressed heartbreak, while organisers apologised and cited venue curfew rules.

Shilpa Rao (Image: Instagram)
Shilpa Rao (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-10-25 11:59 IST

The singer Shilpa Rao has been heartbroken over her recent performance at the 10th anniversary celebration of the Bollywood Music Project in Mumbai on October 24, where her performance was unexpectedly ended midway through the event. The sudden stoppage of her performance has received backlash from the attendees as her microphone was turned off during the performance, and the next artist was expected to start without her finishing off the set.

The artist posted an emotional note on social media and thanked the attendees for continuing to appreciate her even when there was no music anymore. In response to the backlash, the organizers of the event have apologized to Shilpa and her team as well as her supporters who attended the performance.

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What Happened During Shilpa Rao’s Mumbai Performance?



Shilpa was one of the performers at the 10th-anniversary edition of Bollywood Music Project, which took place in Jio World Gardens, Mumbai, on October 24. The event saw various performances, some of which included Himesh Reshammiya, Hariharan, Euphoria, and Anu Malik. It is said that Shilpa faced problems with her performance due to delay and technical issues. During her performance, the singer’s microphone was turned off and when she tried to speak to the audience and thank them for their patience, she could not do it.

Things went from bad to worse when, according to reports, the next performer Kutle Khan started his performance even before Shilpa had come off stage. Footage from the disruption was uploaded online where people criticized the event organizers and were disappointed in how the singer’s performance came to an end. The incident drew particular attention because the singer appeared to be trying to acknowledge the audience before leaving the stage. However, her performance and farewell were cut short, leaving the crowd without the conclusion they had expected.

What Did Shilpa Rao Say After Her Performance Was Cut Short?



Shilpa addressed the incident in an emotional social media post later that night. Expressing her disappointment, she wrote, “Mumbai, a little piece of my heart broke tonight. It hurts deeply to have something so beautiful taken away from us like this.” The singer also thanked the audience for standing by her when the music stopped. She acknowledged that people continued calling out her name and cheering for her despite the interruption.

“But even when the music stopped, you did not. The way you kept calling my name, the love in your voices. I could feel it all,” she wrote.

Describing the experience as an unfinished moment between her and the audience, Shilpa promised to return to Mumbai. Her message focused on the support she received from the crowd and the disappointment of being unable to complete the musical experience as intended. Her response came amid criticism of the festival’s handling of the situation, with several attendees also sharing their reactions to the videos circulating online.

Why Did Organisers Cut Short Shilpa Rao’s Set?

The Bollywood Music Project organisers issued an apology after the incident drew criticism. In their statement, they said large-scale music festivals involve complex logistics and multiple performances, making scheduling changes possible when earlier acts run beyond their allotted time. They explained that extended performances earlier in the schedule had caused delays. The organisers added that strict local authority guidelines and venue curfew regulations meant the accumulated delays ultimately forced an early end to Shilpa’s set.

The statement expressed regret that the festival had been unable to showcase her performance in its entirety. The organisers also apologised to Shilpa, her team and the fans who had attended specifically to see her. While the organisers cited scheduling pressures and curfew rules as the reasons for the premature ending, the explanation has not prevented questions about how the transition was managed while Shilpa was still attempting to address the audience.

What Happens Next?

Shilpa has promised to return to Mumbai, but no new concert date has been confirmed in connection with the incident. The Bollywood Music Project has apologised for the abrupt conclusion of her performance, leaving the episode as a talking point about festival scheduling and the experience of artists and audiences at live events.

For now, the singer’s message has centred on the support she received from the crowd, even as her set ended before she could properly say goodbye. The organisers’ apology acknowledges the disappointment, while the incident has prompted wider discussion about how live performances should be managed when schedules fall behind.

ALSO READ: ‘Aapka Har Word, Har Touch…’: Girlfriend Kaashvi Questions ScoutOP Over Love Gill On Bigg Boss 20

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WATCH: What Happened At Shilpa Rao’s Mumbai Performance? Why Was Her Set Cut Short? ‘Heartbroken’ Singer Reacts As Organisers Apologise

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WATCH: What Happened At Shilpa Rao’s Mumbai Performance? Why Was Her Set Cut Short? ‘Heartbroken’ Singer Reacts As Organisers Apologise
WATCH: What Happened At Shilpa Rao’s Mumbai Performance? Why Was Her Set Cut Short? ‘Heartbroken’ Singer Reacts As Organisers Apologise
WATCH: What Happened At Shilpa Rao’s Mumbai Performance? Why Was Her Set Cut Short? ‘Heartbroken’ Singer Reacts As Organisers Apologise
WATCH: What Happened At Shilpa Rao’s Mumbai Performance? Why Was Her Set Cut Short? ‘Heartbroken’ Singer Reacts As Organisers Apologise
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