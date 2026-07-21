What Happened To Amitabh Bachchan? Actor Opens Up About Surgery And ICU Stay

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has left millions of fans concerned after revealing in a blog that he underwent a surgery and had to spend time in an ICU. Writing on his personal blog, the veteran actor was talking about the scary path of recovery post treatment that every patient has to walk on once he leaves the hospital doors.

What Happened To Amitabh Bachchan?

While the actor was talking about the path of post recovery being tough, he did not disclose the specific reason that led to his surgery. His emotional note was purely focused on the heavy physical and mental toll that post-surgery recovery can have on any individual. Even if he is the Big B, he still found a daunting task that he needed to mention in his personal blog.

What Did Amitabh Bachchan Write in His Blog Post?

In his latest blog entry (titled DAY 6726), Big B candidly detailed his medical setback and the subsequent transition back to his Mumbai residence:

“.. in Hospital in a surgery and in the ICU, under the care of proficient Doctors and medical Staff .. a discharge .. and a homecoming .. this homecoming period is the most difficult phase .. physically, psychologically and practically.” — Amitabh Bachchan

Furthering on this line of thought, he highlighted how sickness in general becomes an instantaneous test for the strength of one’s spirit in relation to the vulnerability of the situation, equating it to a champion who gets confronted with the face of defeat all of a sudden:

“.. you are a revered Champion and one day a defeat stares at you .. this is the most difficult phase of your life .. some brave it .. some succumb .. they that strive and be brave ever remain Champions .. they that do not, get reconciled and live, exist in the past glory .. a choice each makes individually .. nothing wrong by either .. be well be happy ..” — Amitabh Bachchan Adding to the stress that his fans must already be experiencing, Bachchan took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “T 5806 – The game has ended! But the work is still going on.”

How Is Amitabh Bachchan Doing Now?

While his latest post takes on a grave tone, sources reveal that the actor has returned to his residence, Jalsa, for his convalescence. The very day prior to the posting of the blog, Bachchan continued his long-standing practice of meeting fans waiting outside his compound on Sundays, which he has done for decades.

Throughout his several decades of career, “Big B” has been through many health issues that have almost taken his life, including his life-threatening accident on the set of the movie, “Coolie” in 1982 and a number of abdominal surgeries and severe cases of COVID-19.

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