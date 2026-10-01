What Happened To Amitabh Bachchan On KBC 18? Big B Reveals How He Injured His Knee — Is He Alright?

The appearance of Amitabh Bachchan in Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 was unique this time. Usually, the veteran actor says his monologue from the centre of the stage by standing there, but he started the show while sitting this time.

Soon enough, Big B revealed the reason behind this. It turns out that the actor had hurt himself in his knee the previous day while shooting because of a slip and fall in the KBC sets. This was indeed shocking for for the viewers in the studio.

How Did Amitabh Bachchan Injure His Knee On KBC 18?

Amitabh Bachchan explained the incident himself during the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. He said that he normally delivers his monologue while standing at the centre of the KBC stage. However, he had a knee injury this time and therefore chose to remain seated.

The actor revealed that he had slipped and fallen during the previous day’s shoot, injuring his knee in the process. He pointed towards his left knee while explaining what had happened. Reports based on the episode said that Bachchan was experiencing some difficulty standing after the fall. That was also why he altered his usual opening routine for the episode.

Is Amitabh Bachchan’s Knee Injury Serious?

From Bachchan’s statements on the show regarding his condition, it was evident that the injury was quite a minor one and there was nothing to worry about. Bachchan continued with the program despite the injury, engaging with the participants during the show. The studio audience also offered best wishes for a quick recovery from Bachchan.

A diagnosis involving a fracture, ligament injury or any other specific knee injury has not been mentioned in all the reports related to the incident. The known fact is that Bachchan slipped at the time of shooting, injured his left knee and had difficulty in standing.

What Happened On The Latest KBC 18 Episode?

The knee injury was not the only notable development in the episode. Bachchan welcomed rollover contestant Shourjya Das back to the hot seat. She progressed through the game and reached the ₹50 lakh question before deciding to quit with ₹25 lakh.

The question concerned the architect associated with both a library at Lucknow University and the design of an Australian national capital. Das chose not to risk her winnings. Her eventual answer would have been Canberra, which turned out to be correct. However, it was Bachchan’s unexpected health update that immediately drew attention at the beginning of the episode.

What Did Amitabh Bachchan Say About His Health?

As for now, the most obvious health update seems to be from Big B himself. He has confirmed his knee problem and told that he got hurt during the shooting and found it hard to stand. However, he has assured the viewers that nothing too serious happened and continued with hosting his show.

Thus, as it can be seen, although the injury is the reason for Big B to appear seated at the beginning of his KBC, his own statements make us believe that it wasn’t a serious health problem. Additional information about his condition hasn’t been revealed yet.

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