What Happened To AR Rahman’s Son AR Ameen? Here’s What We Know So Far

A.R. Rahman’s son and playback singer A.R. Ameen was injured in a car accident that occurred on Monday, August 10, in Chennai. The accident happened in the early hours in Olympia Tech Park, Guindy, where the car of Ameen reportedly had an accident with a cab.

Both Ameen and his friend, who accompanied him in the car, suffered some injuries, and they have been admitted to the hospital. As per the latest updates, they have both recovered and been released from the hospital. The traffic police of Chennai are also investigating the accident.

What Happened To AR Ameen?

The accident happened in the vicinity of the Olympia Tech Park signal in the Guindy locality of Chennai. How the crash happened is yet to be ascertained by the traffic police. Ameen was with his friend when the incident happened. Both sustained minor injuries and have been released from the hospital after receiving treatment.

The news comes just as fans and supporters were worried about the singer’s health condition. Although the incident made the singer seek medical help at a hospital, he is currently recuperating at home.

Who Is AR Ameen?

A.R. Ameen is the son of the Oscar-winning composer and musician A.R. Rahman, who has carved a niche for himself as a playback singer. A.R. Ameen first appeared as a playback singer through the 2015 Tamil film O Kadhal Kanmani with the track “Maula Wa Sallim”.

In the course of time, Ameen has sung songs in many languages of India. Some of these are “Never Say Goodbye” of Dil Bechara and “Nanhi Si Jaan” of 2.0.”

AR Ameen’s Earlier Accident On A Film Set

It is not the first time that Ameen has been caught up in such a terrifying accident. In 2023, Ameen was able to dodge a potentially deadly accident after the collapse of a truss and chandeliers hanging from a crane during the filming of a music video at Mumbai’s Film City. There were no injuries to Ameen physically, but he later said that it had been a very terrifying ordeal.

After this accident, A.R. Rahman requested that there should be stricter safety measures in the Indian film and music industry and that an inquiry into the accident was underway. For now, Ameen is reportedly recuperating at his home in light of the latest accident in Chennai.

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