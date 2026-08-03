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Home > Entertainment News > What Happened To Gaurav Khanna On Khatron Ke Khiladi 15? Actor Shares ‘Most Painful Experience Ever’

What Happened To Gaurav Khanna On Khatron Ke Khiladi 15? Actor Shares ‘Most Painful Experience Ever’

Actor Gaurav Khanna suffered painful laser burn marks on his back during an intense body-blocking task on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. The Bigg Boss 19 winner shared a shocking video of his injuries captured by co-contestant Orry, describing the physical ordeal as his "most painful experience ever."

Gaurav Khanna, Image Credits- Instagram
Gaurav Khanna, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-08-03 15:04 IST

Gaurav Khanna Injured: Khatron Ke Khialdi returned to television with its 15th season. Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the first episode premiered on August 1, 2026. While the fans were super excited for the show, the first week itself made them realize that this show is not your usual reality show and the stunts can actually cause harm. The stunt-based reality show started a little rough for television star Gaurav Khanna who was left with pellet gun marks across his back.

Taking it to social media after the episode, Gaurav accepted that even just watching the clip of the stunt brought back the entire physical pain he endured during the stunt.

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What was the stunt that caused Gaurav Khanna’s back injuries?

This injury took place during the “Fear Fanda” elimination. The host Rohit Shetty had devised a game of body blocking where four contestants were made to face the same direction while being shot on their backs.

As per the rules of this task, four contestants had to stand in a row and face away from the shooter while the high velocity shots along with laser shots were fired towards their backs. This challenge was devised to check the tolerance capacity of pain as this was to continue until two out of four contestants quit the task.

“You guys have to keep bearing the pain even if it’s for the whole day; until the first two players abort the task, the firing will continue.” — Rohit Shetty, Host

Shagun Sharma was the first contestant to quit the challenge, followed shortly by Gaurav Khanna, who eventually stepped aside after enduring repeated impacts to his back.

How did Gaurav Khanna react to the injury on social media?

Following the broadcast, Gaurav posted a video clip on Instagram showing fellow contestant Orry (Orhan Awatramani) recording the deep red, circular wounds on his back immediately after the task concluded.

Expressing how traumatizing the moment felt even weeks after filming, Gaurav wrote:

“Thanks @orry for making this. I cud still feel this pain watching it on TV. Most painful experience ever. All 4 of us went through this guys.. still hav these marks..” — Gaurav Khanna

The visual revelation left fans and viewers on social media stunned, with many criticizing the extreme intensity of the endurance task.

Why was Gaurav Khanna’s family against him taking up the show?

The physical scare is soon after the revelation made by Gaurav in a pre-release interview where he said that his mother was very much against his participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. He being the previous winner of Celebrity MasterChef India and Bigg Boss 19 revealed that his mother was highly concerned regarding the physical threats related to Rohit Shetty’s reality show.

It was revealed by him that during his time in Bigg Boss, his mother had a tendency to have an anxiety attack because of the stress he was undergoing emotionally. While he told her about his participation in KKK 15, he reassured her several times about the safety measures taken by the crew before boarding the flight. 

Nevertheless, despite the difficult and painfilled start to his journey in the show, he is one of the leading contenders from the celebrity lot taking part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 on Colors TV.

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What Happened To Gaurav Khanna On Khatron Ke Khiladi 15? Actor Shares ‘Most Painful Experience Ever’
Tags: Gaurav KhannaKhatron Ke Khiladi 15

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What Happened To Gaurav Khanna On Khatron Ke Khiladi 15? Actor Shares ‘Most Painful Experience Ever’

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What Happened To Gaurav Khanna On Khatron Ke Khiladi 15? Actor Shares ‘Most Painful Experience Ever’

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What Happened To Gaurav Khanna On Khatron Ke Khiladi 15? Actor Shares ‘Most Painful Experience Ever’
What Happened To Gaurav Khanna On Khatron Ke Khiladi 15? Actor Shares ‘Most Painful Experience Ever’
What Happened To Gaurav Khanna On Khatron Ke Khiladi 15? Actor Shares ‘Most Painful Experience Ever’
What Happened To Gaurav Khanna On Khatron Ke Khiladi 15? Actor Shares ‘Most Painful Experience Ever’

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