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Home > Entertainment News > What Happened To Harry Styles? Singer Briefly Collapses At Wembley Stadium After Choking During Concert

What Happened To Harry Styles? Singer Briefly Collapses At Wembley Stadium After Choking During Concert

Harry Styles briefly collapses at Wembley Stadium after choking on water mid-stunt during a severe UK heatwave. Get the latest update on his health.

Harry Styles, Image Credits- X/@Bubblebathgirl
Harry Styles, Image Credits- X/@Bubblebathgirl

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-06-28 21:44 IST

A little scare for the fans happened to Harry Styles during his Friday performance at Wembley Stadium on June 26, 2026, when he accidentally choked on some water and fell to the ground unconscious. The episode happened during his last song of the evening “As It Was” and formed part of his huge 12-night residency tour in London dubbed together.

The health scare that lasted for just a few seconds was captured by anxious fans through their cameras.

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How Did Harry Styles Choke on Stage?



This accident occurred while Harry was performing one of the most anticipated parts of his concert performance. In the course of the performance at the end, Styles consumed a lot of water in order to perform a stunt, which is called “the whale,” that involves him throwing water high in the air.

But doing the stunt while panting because of having run across the stadium pitch led to the water going down the wrong pipe. After the water had been thrown by Harry, Styles started to cough and gasp for breath. Styles fell backwards on the stage floor, tugging at his pale blue shirt’s collar and tie.

Did the Heatwave Play a Role in His Collapse?

The panic attack occurred midway through an unprecedented multi-day summer heatwave in the UK, with temperatures reaching over 37°C (99°F) in London. Based on reports from the crowd, Styles was drenched in sweat even by the time he got halfway through the two-hour performance.

With such heat coupled with his high-intensity stage running, his breathing control was severely affected, making the window of opportunity for something like the “whale” technique, which requires precise swallowing and breathing, very narrow indeed. As a way of addressing such dangerous weather conditions, it should be noted that the stadium had in fact relaxed its stringent security policy earlier in the week to allow metal and hard plastic water bottles at the event.

How Is Harry Styles Doing Now?

While the sight of Styles lying face-up on the stage floor is frightening, the moment of fear lasted just less than 20 seconds. The young artist remained on the floor for about 17 seconds, recuperating and gently touching his chest, before getting to his feet again. Showing his absolute professionalism once again, Styles smiled, waved to the loud crowd of 80,000 spectators, and left the stage on his feet.

At first, there were numerous concerns expressed on social media by fans wondering why nobody from his management came to see what was wrong with him. Nevertheless, Styles showed he was absolutely fine by performing another fantastic performance at Wembley Stadium right the next day, June 27.

ALSO READ: Who Is Harshad Chopda? TV Star Reveals How a Double Betrayal by His Girlfriend and Best Friend Changed His Life Forever, Know The Full Story

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What Happened To Harry Styles? Singer Briefly Collapses At Wembley Stadium After Choking During Concert
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What Happened To Harry Styles? Singer Briefly Collapses At Wembley Stadium After Choking During Concert

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What Happened To Harry Styles? Singer Briefly Collapses At Wembley Stadium After Choking During Concert
What Happened To Harry Styles? Singer Briefly Collapses At Wembley Stadium After Choking During Concert
What Happened To Harry Styles? Singer Briefly Collapses At Wembley Stadium After Choking During Concert
What Happened To Harry Styles? Singer Briefly Collapses At Wembley Stadium After Choking During Concert

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