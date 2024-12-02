What Happened To Harvey Weinstein? Disgraced Movie Mogul Rushed Back To Hospital For Urgent Medical Treatment

Weinstein has a history of serious health problems. He underwent emergency surgery in September to remove fluid from around his heart and lungs. He also tested positive for COVID-19 and developed double pneumonia in July.

Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced former movie mogul, has been taken to Bellevue Hospital in New York City after an alarming blood test result, according to his legal team. The 72-year-old was transferred from the Rikers Island jail complex for urgent medical treatment.

What Happened To Harvey Weinstein?

Weinstein’s lawyers explained that the blood test result indicated a serious medical issue that required immediate attention. They described his medical care at Rikers Island as inadequate, citing “deplorable and inhumane” conditions, which they argue violate his constitutional rights. His legal team expects Weinstein to stay at Bellevue Hospital until his condition stabilizes.

Weinstein, who is awaiting a retrial for his 2020 rape and sexual assault conviction, has denied all allegations. The case is scheduled for retrial in 2025, following the overturning of his conviction by New York’s highest court in April.

His lawyers have also filed a legal claim against New York City, accusing the jail of failing to provide proper medical care, particularly for his chronic health conditions, including chronic myeloid leukaemia and diabetes. They are seeking $5 million in damages for the alleged mistreatment.

Harvey Weinstein’s Past Health Issues and Ongoing Legal Issues

Weinstein has a history of serious health problems. He underwent emergency surgery in September to remove fluid from around his heart and lungs. He also tested positive for COVID-19 and developed double pneumonia in July.

His spokesperson emphasized that Weinstein’s medical neglect constitutes cruel and unusual punishment.

In addition to his legal issues in New York, Weinstein was convicted of a rape charge in Los Angeles in 2022 and is currently serving a 16-year sentence. His lawyers are appealing that verdict, citing a lack of fair trial. Weinstein still faces two additional charges of criminal sexual act and rape, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

MUST READ: How Did Korean Actor Park Min-Jae Die? 32-Year-Old Actor Was In China When The Tragedy Struck