Wednesday, February 5, 2025
What Happened To Justin Bieber? Singer’s New Photos Looking Pale And Exhausted Worry Fans Amid Divorce Rumours With Hailey Bieber

Despite the recent joy of welcoming their son, Jack Blue, in August 2024, sources claim that their six-year marriage has been under strain due to Justin’s alleged behavior.

What Happened To Justin Bieber? Singer's New Photos Looking Pale And Exhausted Worry Fans Amid Divorce Rumours With Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber With Hailey Baldwin Bieber


Justin Bieber has been spotted multiple times in New York City over the past week, raising concerns among fans due to his exhausted and somber appearance.

The 30-year-old singer, once known for his energetic and upbeat persona, now seems visibly worn out, fueling speculation about his personal life and marriage.

Rumors Surrounding His Marriage to Hailey Bieber

Ongoing rumors suggest that Bieber’s marriage to Hailey Bieber might be going through a rough patch. Despite the recent joy of welcoming their son, Jack Blue, in August 2024, sources claim that their six-year marriage has been under strain due to Justin’s alleged behavior.

According to an exclusive report by DailyMail.com, Hailey’s friends are reportedly worried about Justin’s unpredictable actions, with some even advising her to consider separating.

Hailey’s Struggles in the Marriage

An insider revealed that Hailey has been struggling in her relationship with Justin almost since they got married. While she remains deeply in love with him, those close to her believe she has “put up with a lot” over the years.

“When the baby was born, he was there for her, and she thought fatherhood would positively change him, but that transformation hasn’t lasted,” the source disclosed.

Is Justin Bieber Becoming Reclusive?

Sources close to the couple suggest that Justin’s tired and withdrawn look might stem from him becoming increasingly reclusive. The singer is reportedly struggling with large crowds and constant media attention, which has taken a toll on his well-being.

“Justin has been battling personal struggles for years, and part of it is due to his anxiety about being in certain public settings,” a source shared with DailyMail.com.

While fans remain concerned about Justin’s well-being, neither he nor Hailey has addressed the ongoing speculation. As the singer continues to navigate his personal challenges, many are hopeful that he will find balance and happiness in both his career and family life.

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi Killed In An Accident? Fake News Of Actress Dying In A Freak Accident Goes Viral

