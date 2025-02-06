Kanye West credited his wife, Bianca Censori, for prompting him to reevaluate his condition. According to Kanye, Bianca felt that his personality traits did not align with typical bipolar disorder symptoms.

In a recent interview, Kanye West shared a major revelation about his health, stating that he has been diagnosed with autism. The rapper and fashion mogul expressed that he no longer believes he has bipolar disorder, which was his previous diagnosis.

Bianca Censori’s Role in Kanye’s Diagnosis

West credited his wife, Bianca Censori, for prompting him to reevaluate his condition. According to Kanye, Bianca felt that his personality traits did not align with typical bipolar disorder symptoms.

“My wife took me because she said, ‘Something about your personality doesn’t feel like it’s bipolar. I’ve seen bipolar before,’” he explained. “And come to find out, it’s really a case of autism that I have.”

Kanye Reflects on His Past Behavior

Addressing his past actions, Kanye acknowledged that his impulsive decisions often stemmed from his struggle with control. He referenced his controversial support for Donald Trump, explaining, “You’re like, ‘Oh, man, I’m gonna wear this [Donald] Trump hat ’cause I just like Trump in general.’ And when people tell you not to do it… that’s my problem. When fans suggest I make my album a certain way, I’ll do the opposite.”

West emphasized that his independent nature has made it challenging for others to influence him. “It’s so difficult for them because this is like a grown man, you can’t tell him. You can’t take control of his bank account. You can’t control what I’m saying on Twitter.”

He summed up his struggles, stating, “The constant feeling of not being in control spun me out of control.”

Kanye Stops Taking Bipolar Medication

Since his new diagnosis, the 47-year-old artist has chosen to stop taking bipolar medication. He explained, “I haven’t taken the medication since I found out it wasn’t bipolar, that it wasn’t the right diagnosis. It’s about finding something that doesn’t block creativity. Obviously, that’s what I bring to the world. It’s worth the ramp-up, as long as y’all get the creativity.”

Kanye’s revelation comes shortly after his eye-catching appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards. The rapper, who was nominated for Best Rap Song for Carnival, walked the red carpet alongside Bianca Censori, whose sheer, nude dress sparked widespread reactions.

According to sources from Page Six, the couple aimed to recreate the cover of Kanye’s Vultures 1 album with their red-carpet look. Despite the backlash, the LAPD confirmed to TMZ that no complaints were filed against Bianca’s outfit.

Additionally, AEG officials and the Recording Academy also received no formal objections regarding her attire.

West’s latest interview offers insight into his evolving journey with mental health, his defiant creative process, and his headline-making public appearances.