What Happened To Rashmika Mandanna? Actress Reportedly Suffers Serious Injury On Film Set

Pan-India star, Rashmika Mandanna, has taken an unplanned break from her shoot schedule due to her unfortunate incident in which she injured herself seriously while shooting a movie. Several trade news sources have confirmed that the actress has dislocated her hip tendons by falling while doing an intense dance scene and action scene.

What is the exact extent of Rashmika Mandanna’s hip injury?

The medical tests conducted have shown that there was a total detachment of her tendons from her hip bone due to the fall she suffered. The doctors treating her were amazed by the level of tear and said that such an injury is very rare for actors but is common in high impact sportspeople.

This injury is thought to be as a result of the severe physical stress caused by fast and complicated choreography and stunts. In order for her tendons to heal properly and avoid further complications, she needs six weeks of complete bed rest.

“A complete tendon detachment in the hip is a serious setback that requires complete rest. Such injuries are usually seen in professional athletes who undergo rigorous physical conditioning.” — Medical Report Excerpt

Which upcoming film shoots and commitments are affected?

It is said that the accident occurred while she was shooting the schedule for one of her highly awaited films:

Mysaa: A film directed by Rawindra Pulle, who is making his debut, this film is an intense action thriller, where Rashmika plays the role of a fierce Gond woman. Before this schedule got cancelled, Rashmika shot some tough stunts in water.

Ranabaali: This Telugu film from the era of the British rule is directed by Rahul Sankrityan, in which Rashmika stars opposite her husband Vijay Deverakonda. The film is scheduled to release on September 11.

Besides her film sets, Rashmika’s commercial assignments for brand endorsements are temporarily suspended while she recovers.

When is Rashmika Mandanna expected to return to work?

Although her production house has not released any formal announcement yet, her scenes have been stopped temporarily to allow her some time to recover. Since she has at least six weeks of mandatory rest and physical treatment coming up, Rashmika is likely to resume working on the sets by the end of September. Fans from all over social media have filled up comment boxes with wishes for her quick recovery.

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