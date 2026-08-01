LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > What Happened To Rashmika Mandanna? Actress Reportedly Suffers Serious Injury On Film Set

What Happened To Rashmika Mandanna? Actress Reportedly Suffers Serious Injury On Film Set

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has reportedly sustained a major hip injury involving a complete tendon detachment while shooting a physically demanding dance sequence. Doctors have prescribed six weeks of complete rest and rehab, putting her film schedules on hold.

Rashmika Mandanna, Image Credits- Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sat 2026-08-01 16:45 IST

Pan-India star, Rashmika Mandanna, has taken an unplanned break from her shoot schedule due to her unfortunate incident in which she injured herself seriously while shooting a movie. Several trade news sources have confirmed that the actress has dislocated her hip tendons by falling while doing an intense dance scene and action scene.

What is the exact extent of Rashmika Mandanna’s hip injury?

The medical tests conducted have shown that there was a total detachment of her tendons from her hip bone due to the fall she suffered. The doctors treating her were amazed by the level of tear and said that such an injury is very rare for actors but is common in high impact sportspeople.

You Might Be Interested In

This injury is thought to be as a result of the severe physical stress caused by fast and complicated choreography and stunts. In order for her tendons to heal properly and avoid further complications, she needs six weeks of complete bed rest.

“A complete tendon detachment in the hip is a serious setback that requires complete rest. Such injuries are usually seen in professional athletes who undergo rigorous physical conditioning.” — Medical Report Excerpt

Which upcoming film shoots and commitments are affected?

It is said that the accident occurred while she was shooting the schedule for one of her highly awaited films:

  • Mysaa: A film directed by Rawindra Pulle, who is making his debut, this film is an intense action thriller, where Rashmika plays the role of a fierce Gond woman. Before this schedule got cancelled, Rashmika shot some tough stunts in water.

  • Ranabaali: This Telugu film from the era of the British rule is directed by Rahul Sankrityan, in which Rashmika stars opposite her husband Vijay Deverakonda. The film is scheduled to release on September 11.

Besides her film sets, Rashmika’s commercial assignments for brand endorsements are temporarily suspended while she recovers.

When is Rashmika Mandanna expected to return to work?

Although her production house has not released any formal announcement yet, her scenes have been stopped temporarily to allow her some time to recover. Since she has at least six weeks of mandatory rest and physical treatment coming up, Rashmika is likely to resume working on the sets by the end of September. Fans from all over social media have filled up comment boxes with wishes for her quick recovery.

ALSO READ: Toxic Trailer Release Date Out: Yash, Nayanthara And Kiara Advani-Starrer Set For Major Reveal – Check Date Here

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Happened To Rashmika Mandanna? Actress Reportedly Suffers Serious Injury On Film Set
Tags: entertainment news

RELATED News

Toxic Trailer Release Date Out: Yash, Nayanthara And Kiara Advani-Starrer Set For Major Reveal – Check Date Here

Elvish Yadav Set For Bollywood Debut With Tiger Shroff: Vicky Jain Launches VJ Frames With Remo D’Souza Action Franchise

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Leaked Online: Tom Holland’s Marvel Film Hit By Piracy — Check It Out Here

Salman Khan Celebrates Sanjay Dutt With Heartfelt Birthday Post, Calls Him His ‘Bada Bhai’

Meena Kumari Birthday Special: Tragic Life Of Bollywood’s ‘Tragedy Queen’ – From A Troubled Childhood To Betrayal In Love and Loneliness

LATEST NEWS

What Happened To Rashmika Mandanna? Actress Reportedly Suffers Serious Injury On Film Set

GSM Foils Shooting Case: Police Claim Co-Chairman Planned Murder Over ₹32 Crore Dispute, 7 Arrested

Upcoming IPOs In August: From Shiprocket To Truhome Finance, Who’s On The List?

Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally Latest Updates: India’s Latest Standings After Twin Boxing Golds And Triple Jump Double Podium

Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria Win Double Boxing Gold as India Begins Golden Run

Who is Preeti Pawar? Meet India’s Commonwealth Games 2026 Boxing Gold Medallist: Her Biography, Career And Medal Record

Sri Lankan Lions vs Bangladesh Tigers LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch Asian Legends League 2026, SLL vs BTLIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

West Bengal STF Arrests Girlfriend of Suspected Jaish Terrorist Hameem Mandal; Probes Honeytrap Links

Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid Prediction: Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know

From Credit Card Rules To ITR Deadline: key Financial Changes From August 1 You Shouldn’t Miss

What Happened To Rashmika Mandanna? Actress Reportedly Suffers Serious Injury On Film Set

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Happened To Rashmika Mandanna? Actress Reportedly Suffers Serious Injury On Film Set

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Happened To Rashmika Mandanna? Actress Reportedly Suffers Serious Injury On Film Set
What Happened To Rashmika Mandanna? Actress Reportedly Suffers Serious Injury On Film Set
What Happened To Rashmika Mandanna? Actress Reportedly Suffers Serious Injury On Film Set
What Happened To Rashmika Mandanna? Actress Reportedly Suffers Serious Injury On Film Set

QUICK LINKS