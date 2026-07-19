What Happened To Salman Khan? His Viral New Look And Previous Health Conditions Explained

Salman Khan New Look: Once again, the Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been making headlines on the Internet, but what makes this particular news quite interesting is the fact that it is a strange combination of anticipation of great movies and deep worry of the fans about the actor’s health that is causing people to talk about him. This is due to the fact that the actor has been seen in an entirely different lean look recently.

Breaking Down Salman’s Viral New Look







The viral storm kicked off when the 60-year-old actor was photographed outside a dubbing studio in Bandra, Mumbai, looking noticeably leaner than his usual bulked-up frame.

Sporting a rugged outfit with a plaid button-down shirt, distressed denim, a textured grey cowboy hat, and a striking turquoise pendant—Salman looked entirely transformed.

Trade insiders suggest this new appearance is directly tied to his intense filming schedule for director Vamshi Paidipally’s next high-octane action entertainer, tentatively titled SVC 63, co-starring Nayanthara. Additionally, the look has amplified excitement for his highly anticipated war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. While some corners of the internet praised his sharp new physique, others expressed worry that the drastic weight fluctuation might point toward internal health struggles.

The Relapse: Managing Trigeminal Neuralgia and Postponed US Treatment

Underneath the facade of a film superstar, Salman Khan has been coping with a highly distressing health problem. It has been claimed that the superstar is suffering from the recurrence of Trigeminal Neuralgia, a debilitating neurological ailment he has been fighting for over two decades.

This ailment, which has earned the nickname of the “suicide disease” from the medical fraternity because of the excruciating facial nerve pain it induces, once led the actor to go through the grueling procedure of a 8-hour Gamma Knife Surgery in the USA in 2011.

According to viral claims, the family of Salman is pressurizing him to travel back to America for urgent treatment. But displaying his well-known dedication to the film industry, Salman is believed to be postponing his travel for his treatment until his filming commitments for SVC 63 get finished without any hindrance. The reason behind the sudden weight changes in the body of Salman is explained by the recurring nature of the heavy doses of steroids required for the acute facial pain that the actor has been experiencing.



Inside the Superstar’s Other Medical Battles: Aneurysms and AVM

The Trigeminal Neuralgia is not the only problem that the actor is currently battling. In the past, Salman Khan has surprised people by admitting that he is dealing with a whole bunch of neurological disorders including a brain aneurysm and an Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM).

Arteriovenous Malformation refers to an irregular mass of tangled blood vessels that connect the arteries and the veins of the brain and disturb normal blood flow. But even with such threats to his life, Salman keeps up with his tight shooting schedules and grueling workout routines stating that he prefers working no matter what is going on inside.

At the end of the day, Salman Khan’s cowboy style shows that despite the age and all of the health problems, Salman Khan’s passion for big screen performance does not waver at all.

ALSO READ: Samay Raina Defends Sakshi Jha After India’s Got Latent 2 Contestant Faces Brutal Online Trolling