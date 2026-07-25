What Happened To Shabana Azmi Amid The Jantar Mantar Protests? Here’s What We Know

Popular Indian actress and activist Shabana Azmi has been among the most vocal people in terms of public support for the student protest movement in relation to unfairness in national exams. But she cannot take part in those protests physically due to poor health, including tear gas attacks in Delhi and even the H1N1 virus in Mumbai.

In spite of her inability to attend protests due to strict medical isolation from a high fever, she is still active in her support on social media.

What Triggered Her Health Incident At Jantar Mantar?

During the Chalo Sansad rally in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, Azmi became one of thousands who protested for a complete overhaul in the examination system. However, things turned violent as the security personnel resorted to using tear gas and other dispersal methods on the crowd.

Since Azmi is an asthmatic by birth, her condition worsened due to the effect of the tear gas.

“I am an asthmatic and got an attack because of the tear gas, but I had my pump with me, so I am okay now. I was respectfully escorted to a nearby building and after catching my breath, I went right back and spoke to the students.”

— Shabana Azmi via media interaction

After recovering her breath in a temporary safety booth, she briefly returned to interact with demonstrators before leaving the venue.

Why Is Shabana Azmi Currently In Isolation?

After arriving back in Mumbai, Azmi was expected to join another demonstration at Shivaji Park. But she developed a fever and had been found to be suffering from H1N1 (swine flu).

Azmi had been advised by doctors to remain bedridden for five days due to this infection.

“My dear Mumbaikars, I was meant to join your protest yesterday, but I’ve come down with H1N1 and need to remain in isolation for the next five days. Even so, I want to express my solidarity and appreciation.”

— Shabana Azmi on Instagram

What Has She Said About The Protests While In Recovery?

Despite being bedridden, Azmi kept on posting motivational messages to the young protesters, including a motivational poem entitled Naujawan penned by her father, the iconic poet Kaifi Azmi.

Azmi stressed that education system reforms at a structural level are still required, since “these are only the first steps” towards reforming the policy framework, given the latest political developments including cabinet accountability.

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