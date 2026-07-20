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Home > Entertainment News > What Happened To Shabana Azmi During The CJP Protest? Here’s What We Know

What Happened To Shabana Azmi During The CJP Protest? Here’s What We Know

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi fell ill on July 20, 2026, during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest march at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. Viral footage showed student activists guiding the semi-conscious 75-year-old to a security cabin after urging guards to open the gates.

Shabana Azmi, Image Credits- X
Shabana Azmi, Image Credits- X

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-07-20 19:21 IST

Shabana Azmi CJP Protest: Dramatic moments followed at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on July 20, 2026, as the veteran actress Shabana Azmi fell sick while participating in the protests organized by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The veteran artist, who joined the protests on behalf of students to voice her demands regarding issues surrounding the national exams, reportedly fainted due to exhaustion.

The video recording of the incident that emerged on social media created a huge buzz over the health of the veteran artist.

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Viral Video Shows Activists Guiding Actor to Safety

The viral video documented a rather heated scene during the demonstration as the physically weakened Shabana Azmi is escorted through the crowd by the other demonstrators.



It can be clearly seen in the video that Azmi is being escorted by several students’ activists who were holding her hands while approaching the security checkpoint. Students immediately tried to appeal to the security staff asking them to open the gates, since the actress needed urgent shelter:

“Sir, gate kholiye, Shabana Azmi hain! Kholiye please, unki tabiyat kharab hai!”

Identifying the name of the 75-year-old former MP, the security guards opened the gate and let Shabana Azmi enter the security cabin where she was offered some water to drink.

A Peaceful Stance Grounded in Gandhian Principles

In the wake of the health scare, Azmi was in direct touch with grassroots-level media, reiterating her determination to follow peaceful agitations. Addressing PTI during the agitation, the actress referenced historical examples of peaceful protests while justifying her presence at the frontline.

“All of us who are here have come for a peaceful protest, to exercise the right granted to us by our country’s constitution. Mahatma Gandhi taught us how to conduct a peaceful protest, and we have come here on that very foundation. We have absolutely no intention of causing any kind of violence, and we stand here firmly in that hope,” Azmi stated.

Azmi had arrived at Jantar Mantar Sunday evening, where she had met hunger-strikers including founder of CJP Abhijeet Dipke and student leader Neha Bora. A viral video of Azmi hugging hunger-strikers and showing solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk had surfaced over the weekend.

“Why Don’t You Question Businessmen?”: Azmi Fires Back at Media

In response to queries by reporters regarding the conspicuous absence of other Bollywood stars from the protest march, Azmi was quick to point out the inherent bias of the media and suggested that journalists concentrate more on the issues being raised by the students rather than their lack of presence at the protest.

“You are only worried about the fact that Bollywood celebrities are not present at the march. You don’t worry about the absence of industrialists or businessmen. When you ask these questions, you are sidelining the cause and creating unnecessary controversy. You should support those who are marching for this cause, rather than diluting the matter,” she remarked.

With the health emergency at the security checkpoint over, members of Azmi’s entourage have assured her safety at the protest location before proceeding elsewhere.\

ALSO READ: What Is Arshad Warsi’s Jeevan Bheema Yojana About? Release Date, Cast And Plot Explained

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What Happened To Shabana Azmi During The CJP Protest? Here’s What We Know
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