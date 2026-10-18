What Happened To Sidhu Moosewala’s Younger Brother Chhota Sidhu? Why Is He At The Centre Of A Controversy?

The appearance of late Punjabi artist Sidhu Moosewala’s younger brother Chhota Sidhu on the Toronto stage has come under spotlight following the filing of a case by a human rights organisation in Punjab regarding alleged gun-firing postures made by the child.

Lawyers for Human Rights International (LFHRI) reached out to the District Magistrate as well as District Child Protection Unit in Mansa, requesting intervention with regards to the welfare of the two-and-a-half-year-old child. The case has been lodged on October 17 and has asked for an inquiry of the case as well as counselling for his parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur. This move comes in the wake of viral videos of Chhota Sidhu making an appearance on the stage in Toronto.

What Happened At The Toronto Concert?

Chhota Sidhu made his appearance at the world tour of the Signed to God hologram concert of Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on October 9. The event was dedicated to celebrating the musical legacy of Sidhu Moosewala by using the hologram performance with the songs and stage personality of the late singer. Chhota Sidhu attended the event along with his parents.

The videos of the concert showed the young brother repeating the gesture known as thaapi which was a part of the stage performance of his elder brother. The gesture which involved slapping the thigh used to draw the attention of people as well as applause from the crowd. Nonetheless, the attendance of Chhota Sidhu at the event was subjected to complaints regarding the welfare of children.

LFHRI has cited the videos where adults around the child encouraged him to do such gestures along with mimicking gun shots.

Why Did LFHRI File A Complaint?

LFHRI has argued that encouraging a child of such a young age to imitate firearm-related actions raises concerns about his welfare, development and safety. The organisation has highlighted the circumstances surrounding Sidhu Moosewala’s death in May 2022, when the singer was shot dead in Punjab, as part of its concerns about exposing his younger brother to gestures associated with gun violence.

The complaint seeks counselling for Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur through the District Child Protection Unit or a qualified child counsellor. It also asks authorities to take steps to prevent the child from being taught, encouraged or permitted to enact gunfire gestures during public appearances. The organisation has sought consideration of the matter under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and requested an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the alleged gestures.

Its stated concern is the child’s welfare, rather than his participation in events commemorating his late brother.

What Happens Next?

The complaint has been submitted to the relevant authorities in Mansa, asking them to examine the matter and consider appropriate intervention. The organisation has also called for steps to ensure the child’s age and well-being are taken into account during public appearances.

The allegations raised by LFHRI have not, by themselves, established wrongdoing by the child’s parents. Any further action would depend on the authorities’ examination of the complaint and the circumstances of the incident.

For now, the controversy centres on the distinction between a toddler paying tribute to his late brother at a concert and the separate concerns raised over alleged firearm-related gestures. The complaint seeks to bring those concerns before child-protection authorities for consideration.

ALSO READ: Imran Khan Challenges ‘Leave India’ Order In Bombay HC: What His OCI Status Has To Do With The Case