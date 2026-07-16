LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > What Happened To Sohail Khan As Child? His Painful Story Of Harassment Is Hard To Forget

What Happened To Sohail Khan As Child? His Painful Story Of Harassment Is Hard To Forget

Actor-filmmaker Sohail Khan opened up about a deeply painful childhood experience on a reality series, revealing that he was sexually harassed as a child. Khan shared how he carried the intense trauma and shame in silence for years before finally confiding in his father as an adult.

Sohail Khan, Image Credits- AFP
Sohail Khan, Image Credits- AFP

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Thu 2026-07-16 17:35 IST

Actor-filmmaker Sohail Khan has spoken about a highly personal experience on an episode of the reality show called Alliance. He admitted to having been sexually harassed in his younger days. This confession emerged while the group discussion was going on with regard to the ill effects of ragging and bullying.

This traumatic experience has stayed buried within him for many years now.

You Might Be Interested In

How Did Sohail Khan Process The Trauma?

In the interview where he had to converse with his competitors candidly, Sohail Khan confessed that he had been bearing the burden all alone throughout his childhood years. The intense confusion and guilt felt by many young victims lead to the secrecy surrounding the issue for quite some time.

“In fact, I was sexually harassed by somebody when I was young, and I kept that within me for years. Galti meri nahi thi (It wasn’t my fault). But at that time, you feel the shame,” Khan shared.

Sohail Khan did not find the courage to speak out until he became an adult. He approached his father, who is an experienced screenwriter known as Salim Khan, to tell him what happened many years ago. Upon learning of this late revelation, his father asked him why he bore such pain alone all these years, and Sohail explained to him that he was just too embarrassed to say anything back then.

How Has This Experience Shaped His Parenting?

In other words, Khan was able to use his painful past as a catalyst in helping him to become a very protective, concerned and open-minded father. According to him, the main reason behind why he continues to have a “no secrets” policy when it comes to his two children, Nirvaan and Yohan, is because of his painful memories about being isolated in his childhood.

Khan continuously tells his kids that in case they end up getting into some uncomfortable situation, or facing bullies or being targeted, they need to come and tell him without any further delay. By doing this, Khan wants to make sure that his kids do not go through the same cycle of silence that he went through himself during his childhood days. After his courageous confession on television, his co-stars appreciated him for his openness and hugged him.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: From Salman Khan And Ranbir Kapoor To Vicky Kaushal, A Look At Her Relationship Timeline

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Happened To Sohail Khan As Child? His Painful Story Of Harassment Is Hard To Forget
Tags: Sohail Khan

RELATED News

Why Are Adinath Kothare and Urmila Kanetkar Parting Ways After 15 Years Together?  Here’s What We Know

Sonakshi Sinha Backs Sonam Wangchuk, Refuses To Tell Him To End His Hunger Strike: ‘Mai Koi Anti-National…’

Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: From Salman Khan And Ranbir Kapoor To Vicky Kaushal, A Look At Her Relationship Timeline

What Made Atul Kulkarni Join Sonam Wangchuk’s Protest With One-Day Hunger Strike? Here’s What Actor Said

Why Sonam Wangchuk Says He Is ‘Not Phunsukh Wangdu’ Despite 3 Idiots Comparisons? — Here’s The Full Story

LATEST NEWS

Iran’s Cyber Warfare Tactics: How Mobile Phone Signals Exposed US Troops During War With Tehran

ITR Filing 2026 Deadline Alert: Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Wait Until The Last Day To File

What Happened To Sohail Khan As Child? His Painful Story Of Harassment Is Hard To Forget

Hamstech to Host Hyderabad’s Largest Creative Showcase Featuring 900+ Graduating Creators

NEET Paper Leak Case: Who Paid Rs 5 Lakh To Get Chemistry Questions? CBI Tells Delhi Court

IND vs ENG: Has Gautam Gambhir Issued a Final Warning to Rohit Sharma? Massive Update on Former Team India Captain’s Future | Report

Jindal Steel Tubes, Khyati Contech Launch JSTL 550 SHD TMT Bars on July 25

Morning vs Evening Workouts: What Actually Works Better?

Remotify CEO Maria Sucgang Earns Nomination for Tatler Front & Female Awards Philippines 2026

Ajay’s Cafe Hosts Multi-Category Chess Tournament, Draws 300+ Participants

What Happened To Sohail Khan As Child? His Painful Story Of Harassment Is Hard To Forget

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Happened To Sohail Khan As Child? His Painful Story Of Harassment Is Hard To Forget

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Happened To Sohail Khan As Child? His Painful Story Of Harassment Is Hard To Forget
What Happened To Sohail Khan As Child? His Painful Story Of Harassment Is Hard To Forget
What Happened To Sohail Khan As Child? His Painful Story Of Harassment Is Hard To Forget
What Happened To Sohail Khan As Child? His Painful Story Of Harassment Is Hard To Forget

QUICK LINKS