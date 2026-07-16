What Happened To Sohail Khan As Child? His Painful Story Of Harassment Is Hard To Forget

Actor-filmmaker Sohail Khan has spoken about a highly personal experience on an episode of the reality show called Alliance. He admitted to having been sexually harassed in his younger days. This confession emerged while the group discussion was going on with regard to the ill effects of ragging and bullying.

This traumatic experience has stayed buried within him for many years now.

How Did Sohail Khan Process The Trauma?

In the interview where he had to converse with his competitors candidly, Sohail Khan confessed that he had been bearing the burden all alone throughout his childhood years. The intense confusion and guilt felt by many young victims lead to the secrecy surrounding the issue for quite some time.

“In fact, I was sexually harassed by somebody when I was young, and I kept that within me for years. Galti meri nahi thi (It wasn’t my fault). But at that time, you feel the shame,” Khan shared.

Sohail Khan did not find the courage to speak out until he became an adult. He approached his father, who is an experienced screenwriter known as Salim Khan, to tell him what happened many years ago. Upon learning of this late revelation, his father asked him why he bore such pain alone all these years, and Sohail explained to him that he was just too embarrassed to say anything back then.

How Has This Experience Shaped His Parenting?

In other words, Khan was able to use his painful past as a catalyst in helping him to become a very protective, concerned and open-minded father. According to him, the main reason behind why he continues to have a “no secrets” policy when it comes to his two children, Nirvaan and Yohan, is because of his painful memories about being isolated in his childhood.

Khan continuously tells his kids that in case they end up getting into some uncomfortable situation, or facing bullies or being targeted, they need to come and tell him without any further delay. By doing this, Khan wants to make sure that his kids do not go through the same cycle of silence that he went through himself during his childhood days. After his courageous confession on television, his co-stars appreciated him for his openness and hugged him.

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