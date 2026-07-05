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Home > Entertainment News > What Happened To Sumona Chakravarti? The Kapil Sharma Show Star Reveals Health Battle And Surgery

What Happened To Sumona Chakravarti? The Kapil Sharma Show Star Reveals Health Battle And Surgery

The Kapil Sharma Show star Sumona Chakravarti has broken her two-month social media silence to reveal a major health battle. The 38-year-old actress shared that she underwent critical surgery for advanced Stage IV endometriosis on May 4, 2026, and is now recovering well after a digital detox.

Sumona Chakravarti, Image Credits- Instagram
Sumona Chakravarti, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-07-05 16:39 IST

Sumona Chakravarti, The Kapil Sharma Show star has finally ended her long break from social media and came forward to address all the questions that her fans had to ask. The 38-year-old actress gave an update about her health and the reasons for her absence from social media through an Instagram post.

Sumona said that she had undergone a very important surgery on May 4, 2026, due to her advanced case of endometriosis. After the surgery she followed a strict digital detox for two months for a complete recovery.

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What disease does Sumona Chakravarti have?

Since 2011, Sumona Chakravarti has suffered from stage IV endometriosis. Endometriosis involves growth of tissue similar to that lining the inner part of the uterus, but outside the uterus, causing pain, menstrual problems, and fatigue.

Although Sumona Chakravarti was able to deal with the disease for more than ten years through physical exercise, proper diet, and stress management techniques, now she needs to go under the knife owing to the growth of tissue.

What happened to Sumona Chakravarti’s health recently?

Sumona spent two months in complete hibernation after having undergone the excision surgery for her endometriosis. This clearly suggests that she gave herself enough time to recuperate after her operation.

The celebrity showed her sincere appreciation to her doctors for the enormous support she had been given in undergoing such a significant operation. Specifically, she expressed her thanks to Dr. Anshumala Kulkarni for the help she received. On her social media platform, Sumona stated that she is “feeling very well.”

Why did Sumona Chakravarti undergo surgery?

The surgery was required because treating endometriosis stage IV using lifestyle alone is rarely a solution. In time, the displaced tissue will cause adhesions and cysts which will have to be surgically removed.

Sumona says that talking about this deeply personal experience does not come out of a desire to draw pity from others but from the reality that she underwent a serious fight with her health that has changed her outlook on life, allowing her to advocate for health on a grander scale.

Where is Sumona Chakravarti now?

In the future, she is planning to concentrate on creating an online platform that helps form a community. The actress plans to utilize the social media platforms to discuss issues related to the physical and mental well-being of women.

Sumona said that she wishes to address the stigmas surrounding subjects such as awareness of endometriosis, perimenopause, and other alternative lifestyles.

ALSO READ: Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar’s Production House Issues Public Notice, Claims Exclusive Rights To Film Amid Ongoing Turmoil

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What Happened To Sumona Chakravarti? The Kapil Sharma Show Star Reveals Health Battle And Surgery
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What Happened To Sumona Chakravarti? The Kapil Sharma Show Star Reveals Health Battle And Surgery
What Happened To Sumona Chakravarti? The Kapil Sharma Show Star Reveals Health Battle And Surgery
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