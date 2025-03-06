What Happened With Ayesha Takia During Her Goa Trip? Actress Opens Up About Hooligans On Instagram, Defends Husband

Goa Police registered a case against Farhan Azmi and others for public scuffling and disturbing the peace following the altercation in Candolim on Monday night.

Following her husband Farhan Azmi’s booking by Goa Police for an altercation at a supermarket in Candolim, former actress Ayesha Takia has spoken out in his defense.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Ayesha posted several videos from the incident, urging people not to blame Farhan or their 11-year-old son, who she claims were the actual victims.

Allegations Against Farhan Azmi and Police Response

Ayesha shared a news clip stating that Goa Police had booked Farhan for allegedly fighting, threatening locals, and abusing power. Refuting these claims, she wrote, “Goa Police has booked these hooligans/bullies too. Please refrain from spreading lies. Watch all videos and see the real aggressors.”

She further alleged that certain “rowdy women” in the crowd hurled offensive remarks at her son. “Farhan abusing power? Please see the actual bullies for yourself. Listen to how these women call my son dirty names and intimidate him. He is just 11 years old. At this point, Farhan was already inside the police vehicle.”

Videos Show Altercation With Police

Ayesha posted another video of a woman yelling at Farhan in front of police officers, asking people to observe “who the real bullies are.” She also shared footage of a woman aggressively trying to snatch a bag from a police officer, allegedly containing Farhan’s licensed weapon.

She wrote, “See how they behave with the police over the bag containing Farhan’s licensed firearm. He never even removed it, yet they are acting dangerously and disrespectfully toward the law.”

What Happened During the Goa Incident?

On Tuesday, Goa Police registered a case against Farhan Azmi and others for public scuffling and disturbing the peace following the altercation in Candolim on Monday night.

Ayesha, in a series of Instagram posts, claimed that her husband was the one who called 100 for police assistance but was instead booked by the authorities. She described the night as “a horror” for their family.

“My husband and son were brutally bullied, threatened, and surrounded by local goons for hours. They even roughed up the police officers who were called by my husband for protection,” she wrote. She further alleged that the crowd repeatedly hurled abuses at Farhan and their son for being from Maharashtra and driving a luxury car.

Police Statement in the Case

According to a police report, their control room received a distress call at 11:12 PM on Monday regarding a fight at a supermarket in Candolim. Calangute Police Inspector Paresh Naik told a news agency that during the altercation, Farhan allegedly mentioned that he was carrying a licensed firearm.

Upon arrival, the police found that two groups, including Farhan Azmi’s, had engaged in a dispute “over a petty matter.” As a result, a case was registered against Abu Farhan Azmi, Zeon Fernandes, Joseph Fernandes, and others under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Ayesha has promised to reveal more details in due time, standing by her claim that Farhan and their son were victims of harassment rather than aggressors.