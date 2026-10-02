LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > ‘What Happens When Your Vote Disappears?’ Shabana Azmi’s Urges People To Join Mumbai Protest In Viral Video

‘What Happens When Your Vote Disappears?’ Shabana Azmi’s Urges People To Join Mumbai Protest In Viral Video

Shabana Azmi has urged people to join an October 2 Mumbai protest over voter-list concerns, asking, “What happens when your vote disappears?” Watch her viral video.

Shabana Azmi (Image: Instagram)
Shabana Azmi (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-10-02 17:53 IST

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has urged people to join a protest in Mumbai over concerns surrounding voter lists and voting rights. In a video shared on Instagram on October 2, the actor asked a pointed question: “What happens when your vote disappears?” Azmi appealed to people to gather at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park at 4 pm on Gandhi Jayanti and raise their voice over concerns surrounding electoral rolls.

“Your vote is your right. Your vote is your voice. But what happens when your vote disappears from the voter’s list?” Azmi wrote while sharing the video. She also urged people to join the protest, calling it a matter concerning their democratic right.

You Might Be Interested In

Shabana Azmi Asks, ‘What Happens When Your Vote Disappears?’

In the video, Azmi begins by stressing the importance of voting and its role in shaping the future of the country. “Your vote is your voice. Your vote is your right. Your vote can shape the future of this country,” she says. She then raises concerns about what happens if a person’s name suddenly disappears from the voter list.

“But what happens when your vote doesn’t count? What happens when your name suddenly disappears from the voter list, when your vote can be excluded, altered, or manipulated?” she asks. Azmi further says that the issue, in her view, is not about one political party but about the voting rights of citizens.

“Today, the question is not about any party. The question is about your vote, my vote, all of our votes,” she says.

‘Asking Questions Is Our Right’



Azmi also addresses the issue of permission for the protest in her video. “We have asked for permission to protest so many times, but we did not get permission,” she says, before adding that asking questions is a right.

“So come out of your homes, ask questions, raise your voice for your vote, for your democracy,” the actor says. She concludes by asking people to meet at Shivaji Park at 4 pm on October 2.

What Is The Mumbai Protest About?

The planned Mumbai gathering comes amid a wider dispute over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and concerns raised by activists and political groups about changes to voter lists. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), founded by Abhijeet Dipke, has announced an agitation in Mumbai and has demanded, among other things, the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, a freeze on the 2025 electoral roll and greater transparency in the appointment process for the next CEC.

CJP has also alleged that around 13 crore voters have been affected by deletions from electoral rolls. That figure and the group’s broader claims are allegations made by the protesters and remain part of the ongoing political dispute over the SIR exercise.

Mumbai Police Had Denied Permission For CJP Gathering

The protest has also been surrounded by a permission dispute. Mumbai Police had denied permission for the CJP’s proposed gathering at Shivaji Park, citing regulations governing public assemblies and concerns including traffic. The group subsequently announced plans for a “Jail Bharo Andolan”.

By October 2, reports showed that the protest was taking place in Mumbai despite the earlier denial of permission. Azmi’s appeal therefore comes against the backdrop of an already active dispute over electoral rolls, protest permissions and demands directed at the Election Commission.

Shabana Azmi Has Previously Joined A CJP Protest

This is not Azmi’s first involvement with a CJP-led protest. According to Mid-Day, the actor had earlier participated in a CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, where students were raising demands related to education reforms.

Her latest video shifts the focus to voting rights and voter lists, with Azmi asking citizens to raise questions about their electoral rights. The video has since become the focus of fresh attention online as the Mumbai protest unfolds on Gandhi Jayanti.

ALSO READ: Sara Gurpal’s Lap Dance For Ultimate Ruler Tej Pratap Yadav Turns Up The Heat, Swara Bhasker Reacts — Watch Viral Video

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘What Happens When Your Vote Disappears?’ Shabana Azmi’s Urges People To Join Mumbai Protest In Viral Video

RELATED News

Sara Gurpal’s Lap Dance For Ultimate Ruler Tej Pratap Yadav Turns Up The Heat, Swara Bhasker Reacts — Watch Viral Video

Is Kajra Re 2.0 Happening? Here’s What Abhishek Bachchan Said About Amitabh Bachchan And Aishwarya Rai

Viral Video: YouTuber Sourav Joshi And His Family Abused In Uttarakhand —Watch What Happened Next

Sigma Movie Review: Sundeep Kishan Leads a Stylish Heist, But Jason Sanjay’s Debut Struggles to Make an Impact

Gandhi Jayanti 2026: Sardar To Lage Raho Munna Bhai; 7 Movies On Mahatma Gandhi To Watch This October 2

LATEST NEWS

Asian Games 2026: India Women’s Hockey Team Wins Gold After 44 Years, Beats China 1-0 in Final

Ranchi Road Accidents Kill 4, Leave 1 Critical; What Happened In Two Deadly Crashes?

Why the Future of Work Still Needs a Room: Lessons from XLRI’s Metamorphose 2026

‘They’ll Be Hit Very Hard’: Trump Sends 3rd US Aircraft Carrier, 10,000 Troops to Middle East as Iran Tensions Rise

A New Role, A Homecoming And A Big Opportunity: Naman Dhir Reveals What India Expect From Him

Who is Lone Nasir? Virat Kohli’s Fan Helps Jammu and Kashmir Take Vital Lead in Irani Cup 2026 Against Rishabh Pant’s ROI

Gujarat UCC Bill: Check 10 Key Provisions On Hindu-Muslim Marriage, Divorce, Inheritance And Live-In Relationships After President Murmu’s Assent

‘What Happens When Your Vote Disappears?’ Shabana Azmi’s Urges People To Join Mumbai Protest In Viral Video

Sujeet Kalkal Wins India’s First Wrestling Gold at Asian Games 2026? Bhiwani Wrestler Creates History

Kalamandir Jewellers Announces Siddharth Randeria as Brand Ambassador

‘What Happens When Your Vote Disappears?’ Shabana Azmi’s Urges People To Join Mumbai Protest In Viral Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘What Happens When Your Vote Disappears?’ Shabana Azmi’s Urges People To Join Mumbai Protest In Viral Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘What Happens When Your Vote Disappears?’ Shabana Azmi’s Urges People To Join Mumbai Protest In Viral Video
‘What Happens When Your Vote Disappears?’ Shabana Azmi’s Urges People To Join Mumbai Protest In Viral Video
‘What Happens When Your Vote Disappears?’ Shabana Azmi’s Urges People To Join Mumbai Protest In Viral Video
‘What Happens When Your Vote Disappears?’ Shabana Azmi’s Urges People To Join Mumbai Protest In Viral Video
‘What Happens When Your Vote Disappears?’ Shabana Azmi’s Urges People To Join Mumbai Protest In Viral Video

QUICK LINKS