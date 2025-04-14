What Has Changed In ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2?

Season two of The Last of Us begins not with chaos, but with quiet. A lot has changed since Joel and Ellie’s brutal cross-country journey to Salt Lake City. The new season picks up five years later, and things look very different.

Season two of The Last of Us begins not with chaos, but with quiet. A lot has changed since Joel and Ellie’s brutal cross-country journey to Salt Lake City. The new season picks up five years later, and things look very different. Joel and Ellie have settled in Jackson, Wyoming—a peaceful, thriving community where people aren’t just surviving, but slowly learning how to live again.

In season one, their mission was about staying alive. They fought off infected monsters, hostile revolutionaries, and a terrifying cult—all to reach a hospital where Ellie’s rare immunity could be turned into a cure. But when Joel learned the cure would mean sacrificing Ellie’s life, he couldn’t go through with it. He killed everyone in the Firefly group to save her, choosing love over the fate of humanity.

Now, that choice continues to shape everything around them.

A New Life in Jackson

Unlike the non-stop movement of season one, this new chapter opens in a place of stability. Jackson has become a kind of refuge from the nightmare outside. It has homes, running water, food, even movie nights and holiday parties. Joel has a regular job as a construction foreman. He’s helping build houses for the steady stream of new people arriving in town. He still carries his old mistrust, warning others not to let too many strangers in—but he’s also softer now. He plays guitar. He works in an office. And he’s trying something he never would’ve imagined before: therapy.

Yes, therapy.

Unspoken Pain and One Big Secret

Joel is seeing Jackson’s therapist, Gail (played by Catherine O’Hara), in hopes of sorting through his past. The twist? Gail’s husband, Eugene, was killed by Joel sometime in the last year. And Gail knows it.

We still don’t know exactly what happened between Joel and Eugene. But it’s clear Gail hasn’t forgiven him, even if she understands he “had no choice.” In one of the episode’s most powerful moments, Gail tells Joel, “You can’t heal something unless you’re brave enough to say it out loud.” She even admits that she irrationally hates him, despite trying to find a way forward. “Now maybe there’s a chance I can make things right with you.”

Joel barely responds. As his face shifts between vulnerability and fear, all he manages to say is, “I saved her.” It’s not the full truth—but it’s the only one he’s willing to speak. That line, delivered with raw restraint, might be Pedro Pascal’s best moment yet.

Ellie Finds Her Place—and a Crush

Ellie, now 19, has also found a role in Jackson. She’s part of the recon patrol, keeping the town safe from threats. She’s training hard—physically and mentally—trying to become someone who protects others, not just someone who needs protecting.

But Ellie’s not just a soldier. She’s still sarcastic, still impulsive, and very much a teenager. She’s nursing a crush on her friend Dina, another young patroller. Ellie assumes it’s one-sided—until a surprising kiss at Jackson’s New Year’s Eve dance shows otherwise. Their chemistry adds a lighter, more human element to an otherwise heavy story.

Still, not everything is easy between Joel and Ellie. Their bond, once so strong, now feels strained. Joel refuses to talk about what really caused the rift between them. And Ellie seems to sense something’s been left unsaid ever since they left the Firefly hospital.

The Ghost of Season One’s Ending

The episode reminds us how season one ended—with Joel lying to Ellie. When she asked if everything he told her was true, he swore it was. He told her there was no cure, that the Fireflies couldn’t use her to save the world. Ellie replied with a simple “okay,” but it was clear she didn’t quite believe him.

Now, five years later, that unspoken lie still hangs between them. No matter how much Joel tries to reconnect, the emotional wall remains. Their relationship, once built on trust and survival, is now shaped by silence and guilt.

A Smarter, Scarier Infected

Even though Jackson feels safe, danger still lurks. In one of the creepiest moments in the show so far, Ellie stumbles across a terrifying “smart” infected while scavenging in an old grocery store. The creature silently stalks her from behind while she flips through a dusty People magazine. It’s a chilling scene that reminds us just how dangerous this world still is—no matter how immune Ellie might be.

Adding to the tension, Joel’s construction team uncovers fungus growth in the town’s water pipes. If infected spores find their way into the water supply, Jackson could be in serious trouble. But the bigger threat may be coming from outside the walls.

A New Enemy with a Score to Settle

In two short but telling scenes, we meet a new character: Abby. Even those unfamiliar with the video game source material will notice she’s important—especially since she’s played by Booksmart star Kaitlyn Dever.

Abby is one of the few Fireflies who survived Joel’s hospital massacre. She’s not ready to move on. She tells her companions she wants to find Joel and kill him “slowly.” For now, they agree to regroup in Seattle under a leader named Isaac. But the fact that they’re heading toward Jackson is a very bad sign.

Revenge is clearly on its way.

What This Season Is Really About

More than just zombies or action, The Last of Us has always been about people—about what they hold onto when everything else falls apart. In this new season, the focus has shifted from surviving each day to figuring out how to live with what’s been done.

That means confronting the past. Talking through trauma. Taking therapy seriously, even when the therapist takes pot as payment and drinks with her clients. And most of all, realizing that sometimes, staying silent only makes the pain worse.

This premiere doesn’t kick off with explosions or dramatic battles. Instead, it gently draws us into a world where rebuilding is possible—but only if people are willing to be honest about their deepest wounds.

Season two looks ready to explore just how far people will go to find peace—and what happens when the past comes knocking at the door.