‘What He Achieved At 19, Many Can’t In A Lifetime’: Qazi Touqeer’s Wife Hifsa Recalls His Fame Gurukul Journey, Urges Him To Win Bigg Boss 20

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer has received an emotional show of support from his wife, Dr. Syed Hifsa Qazi, who has penned a heartfelt note praising his journey inside the reality show. Recalling his early success and the values instilled in him by his parents, Hifsa expressed pride in the way he has been playing the game and urged him to bring the trophy home.

Her message came after an emotional family moment inside the Bigg Boss house, where contestants were given an opportunity to receive photographs and audio messages from their loved ones. They had to choose between these emotional surprises and an additional lifeline in the game. When Manish Goel was given the choice between retaining his lifeline and allowing Qazi to hear his family’s message, he chose the latter. Qazi became visibly emotional as he listened to the message and received a framed photograph of himself with his mother.

Qazi Touqeer’s Wife Hifsa Shares Emotional Note, Calls His Parents His Biggest Strength

Sharing a picture of the frame on Instagram, Hifsa praised Qazi’s parents and credited them for shaping the person he is today.

“Ek sher ko janam diya hai jisne, woh Qazi ki Ami jaan hain! Us sher ko dahaadna sikhaya hai jisne, woh Qazi ke abba jaan hain!” she wrote, adding that she was writing the message with a heart full of emotions.

Hifsa went on to highlight how Qazi’s upbringing had kept him grounded despite his achievements. She said that what he accomplished at the age of 19 was something many people struggle to achieve even in an entire lifetime.

“Yes, what kept him grounded was his upbringing, and what kept him rising even during his years off-screen was his parents, prayers, blessings and values,” she wrote.

She also praised the effort Qazi has been putting into Bigg Boss 20, saying he was giving his “blood, sweat, and soul” to the show. According to Hifsa, he has been entertaining viewers through his intellect, healthy aggression, humour, dance, singing, humility and different shades of his personality.

Expressing pride in their relationship, she added, “I feel blessed and immensely proud to be his Shareek-e-Hayat.”

From Fame Gurukul To Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer’s Reality Show Journey

Qazi shot to fame in the year 2005 by winning the singing reality show Fame Gurukul along with Ruprekha Banerjee. He was only 19 then and his fame made him one of the most recognized faces in the reality TV of India. Qazi’s return to the world of reality shows after several years, in Bigg Boss 20, is something that Hifsa’s post talks about.

She has also thanked his fans for the continued support and love through the entire season. Concluding her message on an appealing note to her husband, she said, “Let us together make history and win BB20 trophy.” Although the family of Qazi has shown its support, the contest is still ongoing within the Bigg Boss house.

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