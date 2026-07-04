What Inspired Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal’s Gayatri Mantra-Kalma Artwork? Here Is The Full Story

For Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal, the stunning custom artwork hanging in their Bandra penthouse is far more than just a home decor piece. Rather it is a visualisation of their entire love story and their interfaith marriage combined in one.

Sonakshi recently took to Instagram to share photos along with the story of the custom art piece hanging in her home. She went on to explain its importance and significance of this painting which brings their home together.







What Inspired the Blend of the Gayatri Mantra and the Kalma?

The basic idea that inspired the painting evolved naturally on the day the two got married. Sonakshi stated that while they were getting married through the various wedding ceremonies, their family priest was reciting the Holy Gayatri Mantra. Right at that point, the melodious voice of the Azaan (Islamic call to prayer) echoed within their flat from an adjacent mosque.

This did not seem to create any kind of discord between the two environments; rather, it seemed quite harmonious to the two new wedded souls. Talking about the experience, Sonakshi mentioned:

“The power of both those prayers have made our home the happy home it is today!”

How Did A Surprise Call in Australia Shape the Artwork?

Whereas the memory was forever etched within their hearts, the physical piece of artwork came as a big surprise. When Sonakshi and Zaheer were on vacation in Australia, Sonakshi got a surprise call from her good friend, Shubhika Sharma, a famous fashion designer.

Shubhika shared that she wanted to give a personalized artwork as a gift for the wedding of the couple. While she was unaware of this coincidental wedding date, Shubhika shared an idea which would reflect the inner world of the couple by reflecting their different religions into one piece of love and positivity.

How Did Artist Aadila Bedi Bring the Vision to Life?

Shubhika introduced the couple to Aadila Bedi, a very talented contemporary artist, to make this huge vision come true.

Bedi came to their residence in Bandra to understand what their design aesthetic is, their philosophy about living together, and what relationship principles they uphold. Through the painting, the artist managed to capture their philosophy and ideas through the blend of the classical Devanagari letters of the Gayatri Mantra and Islamic scriptures through flowing blue and black calligraphic strokes.

“The painting turned out to be divine intervention for the couple.” It turned out that when they were traveling in Los Angeles, Bedi called them up to tell them that the painting had finally been completed, oblivious of the fact that Sonakshi and Zaheer were in the same city then.

The painting was transported around the world with them and now hangs in their Mumbai house, which is why Sonakshi concluded happily in her post, “The space feels so complete now, and so blessed.”



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