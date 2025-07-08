WHAT! Is Aamir Khan Married To Gauri Spratt? Here’s What The Actor Said About His New Girlfriend

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has spoken out about the escalating rumours that he is dating Gauri Spratt, a name that many people have never heard of before, in a shocking turn of events that has fans talking and social media timelines overflowing. During the interview, the actor who is renowned for his wisdom and few public remarks regarding his personal life made a cryptic yet poignant remark that has sparked a flurry of speculation.

“In my heart, the connection is deeper than a name tag,” said Khan, when asked directly if he had secretly married the mystery woman, Gauri Spratt.

Aamir Khan Relationship Rumors – Fan Theories Multiply

It all began with whispers across fan forums and social platforms, suggesting Aamir has been spending increasing time with a woman identified as Gauri Spratt, allegedly a wellness expert and life coach with no ties to the film industry. The rumors were fueled by a few spotted moments where the two were seen exiting private venues together.

While no official photographs or confirmations have been shared, the actor’s poetic response has only added layers to the curiosity. The internet is ablaze with decoding attempts, trying to interpret whether his “in my heart” statement hints at an emotional commitment rather than a legal one.

Industry insiders have kept tight-lipped, and Aamir’s family or management have made no public clarifications.

Aamir Khan Marriage Status – Actor Keeps It Mysterious

Following a widely reported divorce, the Lagaan actor has kept his personal life out of the public eye. His most recent relationship status in the public eye was “single.” Discussions concerning whether he has chosen a more personal and informal relationship over traditional titles like marriage have been sparked by this most recent mysterious announcement.

The story is made more mysterious by the fact that Gauri Spratt is still a mostly unknown character. A few unconfirmed fan pages that seem to be her representatives or acquaintances have started to appear on social media, despite the fact that her accounts are supposedly private. However, Gauri herself has not made any verified remarks or profiles.

The noise doesn’t appear to bother Aamir. He reportedly said to a select group, “Some relationships exist outside definitions,” again declining to provide a clear affirmative or no response.

