Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • What Is Amitabh Bachchan’s Net Worth? Big B Becomes Highest Tax-Paying Actor, Beats SRK, Allu Arjun After Paying ₹120 Crore In Tax

What Is Amitabh Bachchan’s Net Worth? Big B Becomes Highest Tax-Paying Actor, Beats SRK, Allu Arjun After Paying ₹120 Crore In Tax

With this new record, the Don actor has surpassed several of India's top-earning celebrities, including Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Anil Kapoor. Other notable names on the list include:

What Is Amitabh Bachchan’s Net Worth? Big B Becomes Highest Tax-Paying Actor, Beats SRK, Allu Arjun After Paying ₹120 Crore In Tax

Amitabh Bachchan


Amitabh Bachchan often hailed as the “Badshah of Bollywood,” has dominated Indian cinema for over four decades. At the age of 82, he continues to be a major force in the industry.

Recently, he achieved yet another milestone by becoming India’s highest tax-paying celebrity for the financial year 2024-25, surpassing other top stars, including Prabhas.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Amitabh Bachchan Tops the List of Highest Tax-Paying Actors

According to reports, the veteran actor earned a staggering ₹350 crore in the 2024-25 financial year. His tax liability amounted to ₹120 crore, marking a significant 69% increase from the ₹71 crore he paid last year. This remarkable contribution makes him the highest tax-paying celebrity in India.

What Is Amitabh Bachchan’s Net Worth?

Big B’s income is generated from various sources, including his work in films, brand endorsements, and his long-standing role as the host of the popular television game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Reports indicate that his net worth currently stands at approximately ₹3,150 crore.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As reported by a publication, “From starring in some of the biggest films in Indian cinema to being a preferred choice for brand endorsements, Amitabh Bachchan remains one of the most sought-after actors. His earnings from these sources collectively amount to ₹350 crore, making him one of the highest individual earners in the entertainment industry.”

Actors Amitabh Bachchan Surpassed in Tax Payments

With this new record, the Don actor has surpassed several of India’s top-earning celebrities, including Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Anil Kapoor. Other notable names on the list include:

Thalapathy Vijay – Paid ₹80 crore in taxes

Salman Khan – Paid ₹75 crore in taxes

At 82, Amitabh Bachchan continues to be an industry powerhouse, setting new benchmarks in earnings and influence.

ALSO READ: Where To Stream Pradeep Ranganathan’s Latest Blockbuster Dragon? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Filed under

amitabh bachchan Amitabh Bachchan net worth

Dwarf Comedian Darshan

Who Is Dwarf Comedian Darshan? YouTuber Jailed For 20 Years, Fined Rs 1 lakh For...
newsx

Egypt Calls Israeli Attacks On Gaza A ‘Flagrant Violation Of Ceasefire Deal’
newsx

Konkan’s Devgad Alphonso Mangoes Get Tamper-Proof UID Seal For Authenticity
Amitabh Bachchan

What Is Amitabh Bachchan’s Net Worth? Big B Becomes Highest Tax-Paying Actor, Beats SRK, Allu...
newsx

President Trump Wins The Trump Golf Club Championship, Internet Says, ’36 People Are Dead, Disgusting’
U.S President Donald Trum

Kremlin Says Putin And Trump To Speak Later Today
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Is Dwarf Comedian Darshan? YouTuber Jailed For 20 Years, Fined Rs 1 lakh For Rape Of A Minor

Who Is Dwarf Comedian Darshan? YouTuber Jailed For 20 Years, Fined Rs 1 lakh For...

Egypt Calls Israeli Attacks On Gaza A ‘Flagrant Violation Of Ceasefire Deal’

Egypt Calls Israeli Attacks On Gaza A ‘Flagrant Violation Of Ceasefire Deal’

Konkan’s Devgad Alphonso Mangoes Get Tamper-Proof UID Seal For Authenticity

Konkan’s Devgad Alphonso Mangoes Get Tamper-Proof UID Seal For Authenticity

President Trump Wins The Trump Golf Club Championship, Internet Says, ’36 People Are Dead, Disgusting’

President Trump Wins The Trump Golf Club Championship, Internet Says, ’36 People Are Dead, Disgusting’

Kremlin Says Putin And Trump To Speak Later Today

Kremlin Says Putin And Trump To Speak Later Today

Entertainment

Who Is Dwarf Comedian Darshan? YouTuber Jailed For 20 Years, Fined Rs 1 lakh For Rape Of A Minor

Who Is Dwarf Comedian Darshan? YouTuber Jailed For 20 Years, Fined Rs 1 lakh For

Where To Stream Pradeep Ranganathan’s Latest Blockbuster Dragon? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Where To Stream Pradeep Ranganathan’s Latest Blockbuster Dragon? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Taylor Swift Receives Tour of the Century Award at iHeartRadio Music Awards But Skips Event

Taylor Swift Receives Tour of the Century Award at iHeartRadio Music Awards But Skips Event

Why Is Kanye West Planning To Move To Europe?

Why Is Kanye West Planning To Move To Europe?

Beyoncé Announces Final ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Stop In Las Vegas – Tickets Sale Begins March 25

Beyoncé Announces Final ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Stop In Las Vegas – Tickets Sale Begins March

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips