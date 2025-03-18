With this new record, the Don actor has surpassed several of India's top-earning celebrities, including Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Anil Kapoor. Other notable names on the list include:

Amitabh Bachchan often hailed as the “Badshah of Bollywood,” has dominated Indian cinema for over four decades. At the age of 82, he continues to be a major force in the industry.

Recently, he achieved yet another milestone by becoming India’s highest tax-paying celebrity for the financial year 2024-25, surpassing other top stars, including Prabhas.

Amitabh Bachchan Tops the List of Highest Tax-Paying Actors

According to reports, the veteran actor earned a staggering ₹350 crore in the 2024-25 financial year. His tax liability amounted to ₹120 crore, marking a significant 69% increase from the ₹71 crore he paid last year. This remarkable contribution makes him the highest tax-paying celebrity in India.

What Is Amitabh Bachchan’s Net Worth?

Big B’s income is generated from various sources, including his work in films, brand endorsements, and his long-standing role as the host of the popular television game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Reports indicate that his net worth currently stands at approximately ₹3,150 crore.

As reported by a publication, “From starring in some of the biggest films in Indian cinema to being a preferred choice for brand endorsements, Amitabh Bachchan remains one of the most sought-after actors. His earnings from these sources collectively amount to ₹350 crore, making him one of the highest individual earners in the entertainment industry.”

Actors Amitabh Bachchan Surpassed in Tax Payments

With this new record, the Don actor has surpassed several of India’s top-earning celebrities, including Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Anil Kapoor. Other notable names on the list include:

Thalapathy Vijay – Paid ₹80 crore in taxes

Salman Khan – Paid ₹75 crore in taxes

At 82, Amitabh Bachchan continues to be an industry powerhouse, setting new benchmarks in earnings and influence.

