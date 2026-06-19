What Is Anne Hathaway’s Age? The Devil Wears Prada Star Announces Third Pregnancy With Husband Adam Shulman, Watch

ANNE HATHAWAY PREGNANT: Anne Hathaway just broke the Internet after she announced her third pregnancy with her husband Adam Shulman. The Devil Wears Prada actress shared the good news on Friday, saying she and her actor husband are expecting another baby. Hathaway posted an adorable video on Instagram where she is seen wearing a long white dress as she walks into the frame smiling, arms held out in front of her stomach before dropping them down to show the baby bump. The clip featured Barbara Lewis’ beautiful song, Baby I’m Yours.

Anne Hathaway announces third pregnancy

Hathaway, 43, and Shulman, 45, have been married since 2012, and the third child will join their two existing children. The couple already have two sons, i.e. Jonathan, 10, and Jack, six. In the past, Hathaway has been open about motherhood and the significant impact that it’s made on her life, once referring to it as a transformative experience. The Oscar-winning actress told WSJ Magazine in a 2022 interview that she felt fulfilled when she became a mother.

At the time, she shared that she didn’t feel “fully landed” and “fully here” until she became a mom. It was not that I lacked integrity but I wanted to be on every level, 100 percent honest,” the Princess Diaries star continued. “And it’s little breaks that you give yourself sometimes when you know that you’re not being your best self.”

Who is Anne Hathaway’s husband?

The couple started going out in 2008 and became engaged in 2011. They got married in a private wedding held in Big Sur, California, in September 2012. Shulman has been known for his acting and jewellery design skills, but he is mostly in the shadows when compared to his Oscar-winning wife. As a family, they have two children whom they keep out of the public eye. Hathaway has always said good things about her husband, saying that he brought stability to her life.

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