LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > What Is Anupam Kher’s Connection To Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana? Here’s What We Know

What Is Anupam Kher’s Connection To Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana? Here’s What We Know

Anupam Kher is part of Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana as the voice of Jatayu. Here’s what the veteran actor’s role means and when the film will release.

Anupam Kher and Ranbir Kapoor (Image: X)
Anupam Kher and Ranbir Kapoor (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Tue 2026-10-13 14:02 IST

Anupam Kher is joining Ranbir Kapoor’s much-awaited Ramayana, but not in the way audiences might expect. The veteran actor has lent his voice to Jatayu, the courageous bird whose role in the epic becomes crucial when Ravana abducts Sita. The makers have now unveiled a new character poster, officially bringing attention to Kher’s connection with Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious adaptation.



The reveal adds another familiar name to a film that already features several prominent actors, including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Sunny Deol. While Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita and Yash takes on the role of Ravana, Kher’s contribution comes through one of the epic’s important supporting characters.

What Role Is Anupam Kher Playing In Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana?

Anupam Kher will voice Jatayu in Ramayana: Part One. The makers introduced the character through a new poster that offers a closer look at the legendary bird, including his intense gaze and a visual of his wings spread wide. The reveal focuses on Jatayu’s courage and his commitment to dharma. Rather than being a conventional supporting character, Jatayu plays an important part in the events that unfold after Sita is taken away by Ravana.

Kher’s involvement also means audiences will hear his voice in a significant moment of the epic, even though his role is different from the film’s principal live-action performances. The character announcement has drawn attention to a part of the Ramayana story that is closely associated with sacrifice, duty and bravery.

Who Is Jatayu In The Ramayana?

In the Ramayana, Jatayu is a noble bird who attempts to rescue Sita when Ravana carries her away to Lanka. He confronts Ravana despite the danger, trying to stop the abduction and protect her. Jatayu is ultimately overpowered in the battle, but his intervention is not in vain. Before dying, he informs Rama about what happened to Sita, giving Rama crucial information as he begins the search for her.

The episode makes Jatayu an important figure in the larger narrative. His actions represent the decision to stand against wrongdoing even when the odds are overwhelming. His role is not defined by victory in battle, but by his willingness to act when Sita needs help. That context gives Kher’s voice role particular significance in the film. Jatayu’s part in the story combines action with emotion, making the character more than a brief appearance in Rama’s journey.

When Will Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Release?

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana: Part One is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on November 5, 2026. Advance bookings are scheduled to open on Dussehra, October 20. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, alongside a wider ensemble cast. The project is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation, with the second instalment expected to arrive during Diwali 2027.

The production brings together Prime Focus Studios, DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. Its music is being composed through a collaboration between Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.

With the Jatayu poster, the makers have offered another glimpse into the characters who will shape the story. For Kher, the role provides a connection to one of the Ramayana’s most memorable episodes, bringing his voice to a character whose brief but courageous stand helps move Rama’s search for Sita forward.

ALSO READ: Why Mithun Chakraborty Initially Refused Jailer 2; The One Condition He Set For Rajinikanth

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Is Anupam Kher’s Connection To Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana? Here’s What We Know
Tags: Anupam KherBollywoodentertainment newsramayanaranbir kapoor

RELATED News

Why Mithun Chakraborty Initially Refused Jailer 2; The One Condition He Set For Rajinikanth

WATCH: Hema Malini Transforms Into Goddess Durga For Navratri Performance In Hyderabad, Video Wins Hearts

Rajinikanth Became A Superstar, But He Still Remembers His Bus Conductor Days. Here’s Why

‘Girlfriends Toh Rahi Hi Hongi’: What Amrapali Dubey Said About Nirahua On Bigg Boss 20

Qazi Touqeer’s Afghan Jalebi Appearance Came Through A Fan. The Story Behind His Katrina Kaif Video

LATEST NEWS

Unitile Recognised Among India’s Best Workplaces for Women for the Second Consecutive Year

UPI Payments Above Rs 2,000: NPCI Defers MDR Rollout Until After Diwali

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Al Nassr Star Scores 981st Goal Leaves Messi Behind in Race to 1000 Goals

Torn Lungs, Damaged Liver Broken Pelvis: Mother Blames Model Girlfriend For Lucknow Restaurant Owner’s Death; Murder Or Accident?

Virat Kohli Joins LinkedIn at 37: ‘The Vision Is Clear’ — Inside His Big Plans for Indian Sport and Global Brands

Samsung S23 Ultra User Reports Green Line, Screen Flickering After Update; ‘Flagship Phone’ Owner Questions Repair Costs

Cancer Warriors Get-Together in Surat Focuses on Courage, Awareness and Future Care

Caught On Camera: Rajasthan Teacher Accused Of Beating Girl Student At Lohawat Government School

What Is Anupam Kher’s Connection To Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana? Here’s What We Know

Haji Syed Salman Chishty Represents Ajmer Sharif and India at the 33rd International Law and Religion Symposium, BYU, USA

What Is Anupam Kher’s Connection To Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is Anupam Kher’s Connection To Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is Anupam Kher’s Connection To Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana? Here’s What We Know
What Is Anupam Kher’s Connection To Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana? Here’s What We Know
What Is Anupam Kher’s Connection To Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana? Here’s What We Know
What Is Anupam Kher’s Connection To Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana? Here’s What We Know
What Is Anupam Kher’s Connection To Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana? Here’s What We Know

QUICK LINKS