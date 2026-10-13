What Is Anupam Kher’s Connection To Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana? Here’s What We Know

Anupam Kher is joining Ranbir Kapoor’s much-awaited Ramayana, but not in the way audiences might expect. The veteran actor has lent his voice to Jatayu, the courageous bird whose role in the epic becomes crucial when Ravana abducts Sita. The makers have now unveiled a new character poster, officially bringing attention to Kher’s connection with Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious adaptation.







The reveal adds another familiar name to a film that already features several prominent actors, including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Sunny Deol. While Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita and Yash takes on the role of Ravana, Kher’s contribution comes through one of the epic’s important supporting characters.

What Role Is Anupam Kher Playing In Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana?

Anupam Kher will voice Jatayu in Ramayana: Part One. The makers introduced the character through a new poster that offers a closer look at the legendary bird, including his intense gaze and a visual of his wings spread wide. The reveal focuses on Jatayu’s courage and his commitment to dharma. Rather than being a conventional supporting character, Jatayu plays an important part in the events that unfold after Sita is taken away by Ravana.

Kher’s involvement also means audiences will hear his voice in a significant moment of the epic, even though his role is different from the film’s principal live-action performances. The character announcement has drawn attention to a part of the Ramayana story that is closely associated with sacrifice, duty and bravery.

Who Is Jatayu In The Ramayana?

In the Ramayana, Jatayu is a noble bird who attempts to rescue Sita when Ravana carries her away to Lanka. He confronts Ravana despite the danger, trying to stop the abduction and protect her. Jatayu is ultimately overpowered in the battle, but his intervention is not in vain. Before dying, he informs Rama about what happened to Sita, giving Rama crucial information as he begins the search for her.

The episode makes Jatayu an important figure in the larger narrative. His actions represent the decision to stand against wrongdoing even when the odds are overwhelming. His role is not defined by victory in battle, but by his willingness to act when Sita needs help. That context gives Kher’s voice role particular significance in the film. Jatayu’s part in the story combines action with emotion, making the character more than a brief appearance in Rama’s journey.

When Will Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Release?

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana: Part One is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on November 5, 2026. Advance bookings are scheduled to open on Dussehra, October 20. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, alongside a wider ensemble cast. The project is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation, with the second instalment expected to arrive during Diwali 2027.

The production brings together Prime Focus Studios, DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. Its music is being composed through a collaboration between Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.

With the Jatayu poster, the makers have offered another glimpse into the characters who will shape the story. For Kher, the role provides a connection to one of the Ramayana’s most memorable episodes, bringing his voice to a character whose brief but courageous stand helps move Rama’s search for Sita forward.

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