What Is Arshad Warsi’s Jeevan Bheema Yojana About? Release Date, Cast And Plot Explained

Arshad Warsi is back in the spotlight after his recent hit Pedro and Pritam and this time it is for his upcoming dark comedy crime thriller Jeevan Bheema Yojana. Directed by Abhishek Dogra, the film slated to be released in the upcoming month of August is going to have a dual role by Arshad Warsi.

What is the Plot of ‘Jeevan Bheema Yojana’?

This story revolves around a serious crisis involving identity and insurance fraud. Warsi plays dual roles as Jeevan, an ordinary man from middle class who is heavily in debt, and Bheema, his evil look-alike gangster.

Yojana (Sanjeeda Shaikh), Jeevan’s wife, comes up with an ingenious scheme for saving his family from their dire straits; but all goes to waste when his life merges with that of Bheema, resulting in a series of confusion and chaos.

“It’s a story about ordinary people making one extraordinary, catastrophic decision and paying for it,” director Abhishek Dogra noted during the release date announcement. “Greed, desperation, and the sheer momentum of a lie you can’t stop telling drive the core of this comedy.”

Who Stars Alongside Arshad Warsi in the Ensemble Cast?

Beyond Warsi’s dual characters, the film assembles a formidable crew of comic veterans and sharp character actors:

Arshad Warsi as Jeevan and Bheema

Sanjeeda Shaikh as Yojana, the street-smart wife orchestrating the plot

Vijay Raaz as Vinayak, a mysterious figure holding key secrets

Pooja Chopra in a key supporting role

Bijendra Kala

Atul Parchure (appearing posthumously)

The screenplay is penned by Vivek Verma, who co-wrote the dialogues alongside Meghvrart Singh Gurjar.

Why Is This Project Creating Buzz in Bollywood?

While double roles in Bollywood have always had a respected lineage, witnessing a comic actor with perfect timing perform such a feat is intriguing in itself. Warsi’s talent to be the glue that holds together any ensemble comedy, proven time and again through his work in cult series such as the Munna Bhai series and Golmaal, makes this transition seem natural.

Produced by StarBeam Ventures Ltd, it is part of a large number of theatrical projects planned for late 2026. The teaser of the film, which seems to have created some buzz online, will now be put to the test on August 28.

Jeevan Bheema Yojana Release Date

Mark your calendars: Jeevan Bheema Yojana arrives in cinemas worldwide on August 28, 2026. Advance bookings and second-wave teaser drops are scheduled to go live in mid-August.

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