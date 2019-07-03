Bottle Cap Challenge is the latest and trendy challenge which has taken the Internet by storm. From Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar to music artist John Mayer, almost everyone is trying and taking up this Challenge. It all started when Taekwondo instructor and fighter Farabi Davletchin first initiated it on Instagram and later it went viral on social media.

#BottleCapChallenge: After Harlem Shakes and Kiki Challenges which went viral on the Internet, now Bottle Cap Challenge has made a new entry in a list of challenges. Be it Hollywood or Bollywood celebrities, everyone is taking up this challenge. Taekwondo instructor and fighter Farabi Davletchin on Instagram first began the challenge followed by reigning UFC Featherweight champ Max Hollow. This really made it viral on social media. Later, it was challenged by music artist John Mayer, who left every netizen astonished with a kick that can make any athlete proud.

So, what is #BottleCapChallenge? On a tall surface, a bottle is placed with the cap loosely twisted shut. After keeping untwisted cap with a spin (or roundhouse), one needs to kick that leaving the cap flying off, without moving bottle. An addition has been made in the challenge is that it has to be performed in a slow-motion effect.

"#bottlecapchallenge #challengeaccepted This thing landed on my head from @johnmayer but will quickly go to a couple of fellas we’ve seen do push ups badly. All yours Guy Ritchie and @jmoontasri" | https://t.co/J1X9XWKxHl pic.twitter.com/RT16VahcMv — Jason Statham (@realjstatham) July 1, 2019

On Wednesday, it was India’s ‘Khiladi’ Akshay Kumar who can be seen nailing Bottle Cap Challenge. He mentioned that his action idol is Statham and that he couldn’t resist taking on the challenge. Akshay Kumar who is popular for his action scenes also asked to repost and retweet the best videos.

I couldn't resist 😉#BottleCapChallenge Inspired by my action idol #JasonStatham, I will repost/retweet the Best I see, come on Guys and Girls get your Bottle out and your Legs in the Air, Let's Do This 💪🏽 #FitIndia #WednesdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/RsDYDWhS5n — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 3, 2019

Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi also participated in the challenge. Later, the challenge was passed on to Ishaan Khatter, American DJ Diplo, Irish boxer and MMA champ Conor McGregor and English singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding. These are some of the popular names who had tried out the challenge so far.

Are you also interested in trying something new?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App