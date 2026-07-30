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Home > Entertainment News > What Is Brahma Muhurat? The Sacred Pre-Dawn Time Behind The Ramayana Trailer Launch

What Is Brahma Muhurat? The Sacred Pre-Dawn Time Behind The Ramayana Trailer Launch

The Ramayana trailer will premiere during Brahma Muhurat, the sacred pre-dawn period in Hindu tradition. Here's what Brahma Muhurat means, its spiritual significance, and why the timing was chosen.

What Is Brahma Muhurat? The Sacred Pre-Dawn Time Behind The Ramayana Trailer Launch

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Thu 2026-07-30 13:46 IST

The pre-dawn hour just got a Bollywood moment. Producer Namit Malhotra confirmed that the global trailer of Ramayana will launch on Thursday, July 30, 2026, at 4:15 AM IST, timed deliberately to coincide with Brahma Muhurat. The choice has put a centuries-old Hindu concept of timekeeping back in the spotlight.

What Does Brahma Muhurat Mean?

Vedic timekeeping divides the day into “muhurats,” each lasting about 48 minutes, and Brahma Muhurat is simply the final one before sunrise, roughly ninety minutes to two hours ahead of dawn. The name comes from Brahma, Hinduism’s creator god, and the period is linked to new beginnings, sharp thinking and a creative spark. For many, it’s regarded as the day’s most sacred window, a stretch when the mind settles and the world outside falls quiet.

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Why The Timing Matters?

Practitioners of yoga, meditation and Ayurveda have long held that activities begun during this window carry greater benefit better focus for study, deeper meditation, and a calmer start to the day before the noise of daily life sets in. Many temples across India also schedule their first rituals of the day within this period.

A Fitting Match For An Epic

Originally, the trailer was meant to arrive during Brahma Muhurat on July 24, but the date shifted to July 30, where it will now play out alongside Spider-Man: Brand New Day screenings. Nitesh Tiwari directs the film, which draws from Valmiki’s Sanskrit epic and brings together Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, with Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman composing the score. Considering how closely the film is bound to scripture, the decision to launch it during Hinduism’s most sacred hour looks like a deliberate touch rather than coincidence.

Also Read: Kanwar Yatra 2026 Starts Today: Heavy Security, Traffic Curbs on Delhi-Haridwar Corridor Till August 11, Check Routes And Diversions

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What Is Brahma Muhurat? The Sacred Pre-Dawn Time Behind The Ramayana Trailer Launch

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What Is Brahma Muhurat? The Sacred Pre-Dawn Time Behind The Ramayana Trailer Launch
What Is Brahma Muhurat? The Sacred Pre-Dawn Time Behind The Ramayana Trailer Launch
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