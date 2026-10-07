What Is Breath-Holding? How Safe Is It, How Long Can You Hold Your Breath And How Did Vidyut Jammwal Reportedly Manage 15 Minutes?

Vidyut Jammwal sat down, closed his eyes and did something which caused a room full of people to pause and observe. During a Street Fighter event in Mumbai, the actor allegedly held his breath for 15 minutes in a meditative position. The feat was associated with his portrayal of Dhalsim, a character with skills based on yoga, and he himself talked about the significance of just slowing down.







It is the figure that grabs all the attention here: 15 minutes without breathing. Is it really possible? What goes on inside one’s body when one stops breathing? And more importantly, should anyone who watched the viral video try and imitate him?

What Happens When You Hold Your Breath?

Your body does not go into panic mode immediately upon holding your breath. For some time, the body uses whatever oxygen reserves it has in its bloodstream, lungs and tissues. But the uncomfortable sensation arises due to the build-up of carbon dioxide in your body.

The accumulation of carbon dioxide is among the strongest cues that your body gives that it needs air. And although oxygen is steadily being depleted in the process, the feeling of needing to take a breath increases with the passing of time. This is because breath-holding cannot simply be accomplished through “big lungs”.

How Long Can An Average Person Hold Their Breath?

There is no single figure for all individuals. Someone without training can hold it anywhere between 30 seconds to one or two minutes, based on physiological factors. With training, this period can be increased significantly.

The freedivers go beyond this point. They train in order to remain calm as they use up oxygen and produce more carbon dioxide. While extreme breath-hold records belong to an entirely separate class from breathing out, there are certain preparations, techniques, and safety measures involved.

This becomes particularly relevant when assessing the claims made by Jammwal.

How Did Vidyut Jammwal Reportedly Hold His Breath For 15 Minutes?

During the Mumbai demonstration, Jammwal sat in meditation along with people dressed as Dhalsim and stayed motionless for around 15 minutes, as reported. Then he compared his act to the techniques practiced in Patanjali Yoga Sutra. His interpretation was not so much about breaking a record but about pausing amid constant rush in the modern world.

Jammwal has been practicing martial arts and physical endurance for decades now and his practice of yoga and meditation forms an important part of his public image too. However, it is impossible to know what was going on from a physiological point of view during those 15 minutes based on one viral video only.

As per reports, while the 15-minute mark was spread widely, there were no independently verified recordings that would confirm this number. Thus, it is better to refer to it as a reported 15-minute breath-hold rather than a human performance record.

Does Training Really Make That Much Difference?

Sure, but not in the sense that one might think. Expert breath-hold athletes have conditioned themselves mentally and physically to endure the pain associated with increasing amounts of carbon dioxide. It is important for relaxation to occur because any sort of unnecessary movements or muscular contractions will use up oxygen more quickly.

There is also an innate physiological phenomenon known as the mammalian diving reflex. During breath-holding, one’s body can decrease heart rate and direct blood flow to the organs that require oxygen. Such mechanisms could help conserve oxygen, but not without posing risks to the body.

Expert freedivers thus become able to reach times that would be absolutely absurd for an average person. Nevertheless, they do not run purely on empty.

Is Holding Your Breath For A Long Time Safe?

It is here that the hype needs to be grounded in reality. With low enough oxygen, the brain can suffer from oxygen deprivation, resulting in unconsciousness. When done underwater, this can easily prove fatal.

The Divers Alert Network cautions about the dangers of breath-hold diving, stressing the need for proper training, supervision, and safety procedures. It specifically discourages breath-holding alone and hyperventilation prior to diving. What makes it especially dangerous is the fact that unconsciousness can occur before the individual feels they have reached their limit.

Why Is Hyperventilating Before Holding Your Breath Dangerous?

It’s among the major misconceptions associated with holding one’s breath. People usually hyperventilate by inhaling rapidly in order to fill their bodies with excess oxygen before attempting to hold their breaths.

That’s not what happens here, though. It causes more reduction of the levels of carbon dioxide. Since carbon dioxide prompts the sensation to breathe, the reduction of its levels delays this response as levels of oxygen keep dropping.

That enables an individual to go on even further while experiencing no normal need to breathe, risking the shortage of oxygen. This method is strictly forbidden by Divers Alert Network.

Should You Try To Hold Your Breath For 15 Minutes?

Definitely not as a challenge. Jammwal’s demonstration is interesting because it brings attention to something most people rarely think about: how much control a trained person can develop over their breathing, body and mind.

But a reported 15-minute breath-hold is not a benchmark for an ordinary person to chase. Even elite breath-hold performances place considerable stress on the body. A recent physiological study of a world-champion freediver recorded substantial drops in blood oxygen and temporary cardiac rhythm changes during a maximal dry breath-hold.

So the takeaway from Jammwal’s demonstration may actually be closer to the message he gave afterwards: pause, rather than push yourself to the limit. The actor’s 15-minute claim may have made the headlines, but the more useful lesson is that breath control is a trained discipline and one that becomes dangerous when curiosity turns into an unsupervised challenge.

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