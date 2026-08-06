LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > What Is Elnaaz Norouzi’s Indian Connection? Sacred Games Star Makes Hollywood Debut With ‘The Fix’

What Is Elnaaz Norouzi’s Indian Connection? Sacred Games Star Makes Hollywood Debut With ‘The Fix’

Iranian-born model and actress Elnaaz Norouzi is stepping onto the global stage with her Hollywood debut in the high-concept action thriller The Fix. While the international film marks a major milestone for the star, her acting foundation was forged entirely in the Indian entertainment industry, where she transformed from a top Mumbai model into a household name on streaming platforms.

Elnaaz Norouzi, Image Credits- Instagram
Elnaaz Norouzi, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-08-06 17:03 IST

Elnaaz Norouzi, who was born in Iran but raised in Germany, has finally managed to get her Hollywood breakthrough in the dystopian movie The Fix, directed by Guy Moshe and featuring other big names like Grace Van Dien and Clancy Brown. Even though everyone else in the world is now noticing her presence in international films, Indian fans know her best as their own.

Before getting noticed by Hollywood in Los Angeles, Elnaaz has managed to create quite a career for herself right here in Mumbai.

You Might Be Interested In

How Did ‘Sacred Games’ Launch Elnaaz Norouzi’s Indian Career?

After moving to Mumbai around 2015 to pursue modelling, Elnaaz landed her breakout acting role in Netflix’s seminal crime drama Sacred Games. Playing the dual identity of pop icon Zoya Mirza and Jamila opposite Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, her performance catapulted her directly into public consciousness.

The success of Sacred Games cemented her status as a go-to talent for high-profile Indian streaming projects. She quickly followed up her debut with key roles in major digital titles like ZEE5’s crime series Abhay, SonyLIV’s Chutzpah, and Prime Video’s hit drama Made in Heaven.

What Are Her Major Bollywood And Regional Work Credits?

Elnaaz was not just limited to streaming platforms, she actively played big roles in Indian cinema and television as well. On the silver screen, she starred alongside Jackie Shroff in comedy film Hello Charlie and also appeared in Dharma Productions’ blockbuster JugJugg Jeeyo (2022).

Her versatility also took her to regional cinema as well; she made her debut in Punjabi cinema opposite Ranjit Bawa in Khido Khundi (2018) and also starred in a music video with Guru Randhawa. And if you think she stopped there, well not, she ventured into the world of reality shows with The Traitors where she got praised for the way she played the game of trust.

How Did Elnaaz Norouzi Learn Hindi To Work In India?

Not knowing how to speak Hindi, Elnaaz put in a lot of effort in terms of learning the Hindi diction and voice training so that she could go for the lead roles. The dedication she showed in this regard was appreciated by many people in the industry since she preferred to speak in Hindi, even though her first languages were English, German, and Persian.

The actress has talked on various occasions about how Mumbai has become her emotional support system and her second home. She always mentions how living in India has provided her the freedom and discipline necessary to work in Hollywood.

About The Fix

Directed by Guy Moshe, The Fix tells the story of a war-torn team of ex-CIA operatives mentored by Larry (Liam Neeson) and headed by Tucker (Zachary Levi), who embark upon a daring and illegal mission to the very heart of Tehran after their previous attempt at rescue in Afghanistan failed tragically. Featuring Elnaaz Norouzi, Annet Mahendru, and Titus Welliver, The Fix is a high-concept political thriller that deals with themes of redemption, survival, and moral ambiguity amid intense action sequences which is set for a global release on September 11, 2026.

ALSO READ: Usha Nadkarni Opens Up On Violent Childhood, Living Alone At 80 And Son’s Heartbreaking Remark

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Is Elnaaz Norouzi’s Indian Connection? Sacred Games Star Makes Hollywood Debut With ‘The Fix’
Tags: hollywood

RELATED News

Did CM Vijay’s Wife Sangeetha Withdraw Divorce Plea? Here’s What Happened In Court

Why Did Chandigarh Court Issue Notice To Salman Khan’s Being Human? Here’s What Happened

Why Was Mithun Chakraborty Hospitalised? Health Update On The Veteran Actor’s Condition After Surgery

The Traitors Season 2 Trailer: Karan Johar Hosts A Ruthless Game Of Lies Featuring Shweta Tiwari, Rhea Chakraborty, Munawar Faruqui And More

Thudakkam Review: Vismaya Mohanlal Wins Praise In Her Debut, Mohanlal’s Cameo And Tribute Card Win Hearts

LATEST NEWS

KuhlTherm launches Indigenous Liquid Cooling Solutions for Data Centres; Unveils India’s first state-of-the-art Testing and Verification Lab in Ahmedabad

Awsum Launches Its Frozen Dessert Range on Quick Commerce, Bringing Bakery-Grade Cheesecakes and a Molten-Core Lava Cake to India in Minutes

7 Car Myths You Should Stop Believing

India’s AI Travel Couple, FramesNFlights by Glido Labs, Crosses 100K Followers, Showing That Great Content Beats the AI vs Human Debate

IND vs SLC XI, Warm-Up Match Day 1 Highlights: Sri Lanka Cricket XI Reach 363 Despite Late Strikes From Ravindra Jadeja And Manav Suthar

Sawan 2026: Which Abhishek Pleases Lord Shiva The Most?

Domicil Returns as Lounge Partner for the Indian Streaming Academy Awards 2026

One of India’s Fastest Ironman Triathlete Raghul Sets Personal Best at Ironman Ottawa 2026, Strengthening His Legacy in Global Endurance Sport

Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, ODW vs NDS Match 15 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

“Islamic NATO”? Turkiye, Saudi Arabia And Pakistan Sign Joint Defence Pact: What It Means

What Is Elnaaz Norouzi’s Indian Connection? Sacred Games Star Makes Hollywood Debut With ‘The Fix’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is Elnaaz Norouzi’s Indian Connection? Sacred Games Star Makes Hollywood Debut With ‘The Fix’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is Elnaaz Norouzi’s Indian Connection? Sacred Games Star Makes Hollywood Debut With ‘The Fix’
What Is Elnaaz Norouzi’s Indian Connection? Sacred Games Star Makes Hollywood Debut With ‘The Fix’
What Is Elnaaz Norouzi’s Indian Connection? Sacred Games Star Makes Hollywood Debut With ‘The Fix’
What Is Elnaaz Norouzi’s Indian Connection? Sacred Games Star Makes Hollywood Debut With ‘The Fix’

QUICK LINKS