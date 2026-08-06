What Is Elnaaz Norouzi’s Indian Connection? Sacred Games Star Makes Hollywood Debut With ‘The Fix’

Elnaaz Norouzi, who was born in Iran but raised in Germany, has finally managed to get her Hollywood breakthrough in the dystopian movie The Fix, directed by Guy Moshe and featuring other big names like Grace Van Dien and Clancy Brown. Even though everyone else in the world is now noticing her presence in international films, Indian fans know her best as their own.

Before getting noticed by Hollywood in Los Angeles, Elnaaz has managed to create quite a career for herself right here in Mumbai.

How Did ‘Sacred Games’ Launch Elnaaz Norouzi’s Indian Career?

After moving to Mumbai around 2015 to pursue modelling, Elnaaz landed her breakout acting role in Netflix’s seminal crime drama Sacred Games. Playing the dual identity of pop icon Zoya Mirza and Jamila opposite Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, her performance catapulted her directly into public consciousness.

The success of Sacred Games cemented her status as a go-to talent for high-profile Indian streaming projects. She quickly followed up her debut with key roles in major digital titles like ZEE5’s crime series Abhay, SonyLIV’s Chutzpah, and Prime Video’s hit drama Made in Heaven.

What Are Her Major Bollywood And Regional Work Credits?

Elnaaz was not just limited to streaming platforms, she actively played big roles in Indian cinema and television as well. On the silver screen, she starred alongside Jackie Shroff in comedy film Hello Charlie and also appeared in Dharma Productions’ blockbuster JugJugg Jeeyo (2022).

Her versatility also took her to regional cinema as well; she made her debut in Punjabi cinema opposite Ranjit Bawa in Khido Khundi (2018) and also starred in a music video with Guru Randhawa. And if you think she stopped there, well not, she ventured into the world of reality shows with The Traitors where she got praised for the way she played the game of trust.

How Did Elnaaz Norouzi Learn Hindi To Work In India?

Not knowing how to speak Hindi, Elnaaz put in a lot of effort in terms of learning the Hindi diction and voice training so that she could go for the lead roles. The dedication she showed in this regard was appreciated by many people in the industry since she preferred to speak in Hindi, even though her first languages were English, German, and Persian.

The actress has talked on various occasions about how Mumbai has become her emotional support system and her second home. She always mentions how living in India has provided her the freedom and discipline necessary to work in Hollywood.

About The Fix

Directed by Guy Moshe, The Fix tells the story of a war-torn team of ex-CIA operatives mentored by Larry (Liam Neeson) and headed by Tucker (Zachary Levi), who embark upon a daring and illegal mission to the very heart of Tehran after their previous attempt at rescue in Afghanistan failed tragically. Featuring Elnaaz Norouzi, Annet Mahendru, and Titus Welliver, The Fix is a high-concept political thriller that deals with themes of redemption, survival, and moral ambiguity amid intense action sequences which is set for a global release on September 11, 2026.

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